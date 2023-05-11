x

Gianaris Announces Senate Passes His Ban on Barbaric Devocalization Surgeries

May 11, 2023
By The National Herald
Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris at PetCon NYC with a furry friend. (Photo: Senator Michael Gianaris)

ALBANY – New York State Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris announced on May 11 that the State Senate passed his ban (S.142) on the surgical devocalization of animals, a barbaric procedure which removes the ability of animals to communicate.

“We must be the voice for animals that cannot speak for themselves and fight back against a violent procedure meant to convenience humans at great pain to their companions,” said Senate Deputy Leader Michael Gianaris. “I am pleased the State Senate passed my legislation to ban devocalization and will continue fighting for the animals that enrich our lives every day.”

Devocalization, also known as ventriculocordectomy, debarking, devoicing, or bark softening, is a surgical procedure to alter or remove tissues in the vocal chords of an animal to muffle or eliminate their bark or meow. The brutal procedure is done either through the oral cavity or directly through the larynx and can lead to respiratory issues in animals, psychological damage, and risks putting them in danger.

Senator Gianaris is a leader on animal welfare issues in the Senate, passing the nation’s first-ever statewide ban on cat declawing and winning the fight to prevent retail pet stores from selling animals from puppy mills, instead promoting pet adoption.

