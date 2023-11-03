Giakoumakis Prevails Over Messi for 2023 MLS Newcomer of the Year Award

SPORTS

ATLANTA – Greek international striker Giorgos Giakoumakis has won the 2023 MLS Newcomer of the Year Award. This award is bestowed upon the most impactful new entrant in Major League Soccer (MLS) who has had prior professional experience, and this year, it witnesses a Greek sensation rising to prominence.

Signed in from Scotland’s Celtic FC in February to fill the boots of club legend Josef Martínez, Giakoumakis swiftly turned heads with his impeccable scoring prowess. His remarkable tally of 17 goals and three assists in just 27 games (1,792 regular-season minutes) showcased a forward in prime form.

With eyes now set on a Euro 2024 spot with Greece, Giakoumakis’ journey highlights his professional ambition and stands as a notable achievement within the Greek American community. His triumph extends beyond personal recognition, indicating a growing presence of Greek players in international football, and showcasing a professional bridge between Greece and the United States in the soccer domain.