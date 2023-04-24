x

April 24, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 57ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

Community

Giakoumakis, Late Own Goal Help Atlanta Beat Fire 2-1

April 24, 2023
By Associated Press
Giorgos Giakoumakis Ethniki 2022
FILE - Giorgos Giakoumakis celebrating a goal in the UEFA Nations League 2022 / Greece - Kosovo (Vasilis Oikonomou / Eurokinissi)

ATLANTA — Giorgos Giakoumakis became just the second player in MLS history to score in each of his first five starts and Atlanta United used an own goal in the ninth minute of stoppage time to beat the Chicago Fire 2-1 Sunday.

Atlanta’s Juan José Purata redirected a corner kick off Chicago midfielder Maren Haile-Selassie and into the net for an own goal in stoppage time to seal the win.

Giakoumakis, a 28-year-old forward from Greece, opened the scoring in the 13th minute and joined Taylor Twellman, who scored a goal in his first six MLS starts for the New England Revolution in 2002.

Kacper Przybylko subbed on in the 81st minute for Chicago and scored in the 90th to make it 1-1. He ran onto a giveaway by Atlanta and had his first shot stopped by back-up goalkeeper Clément Diop but the rebound bounced out to Brian Gutiérrez who tapped it back to Przybylko for the one-touch finish from point-blank range.

Diop replaced starter Quentin Westberg to begin the second half and finished with two saves in his first appearance of the season. Westberg, who left the game with an apparent knee injury, also stopped two shots.

Chris Brady had three saves for the Fire.

Chicago had its five-game unbeaten streak snapped.

Atlanta (4-1-3) is unbeaten in four games since suffering its only loss of the season, a 6-1 road drubbing by the Columbus Crew.

 

RELATED

Community
Kyrou, Binnington Key Blues to 4-2 Victory over Flyers

ST. LOUIS — Jordan Kyrou scored his 37th goal of the season to help the St.

SPORTS
The Greek Americans Best Doxa 2-1
SPORTS
GOBL: A Winning Season for Holy Cross Whitestone’s JB Black Team

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.