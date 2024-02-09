x

February 9, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

WORLD

Ghana Artifacts that Were Looted 150 Years Ago by British Forces Have Been Returned by a US Museum

February 9, 2024
By Associated Press
Ghana Artifacts Returned
Artefacts returned from UCLA's Fowler museum are carried to Asante King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, Ghana, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu)

ACCRA, Ghana — Seven royal artifacts looted 150 years ago by British colonial forces from Ghana’s ancient Asante kingdom and kept by a United States museum have been returned and presented to the kingdom on Thursday, the latest of a series of stolen treasured items being repatriated to several African countries.

Looted from British-colonized Ghana in the 19th century before being transferred to Fowler Museum at the University of California, Los Angeles, in the 1960s, the artifacts included an elephant tail whisk, an ornamental chair made of wood, leather and iron, two gold stool ornaments, a gold necklace and two bracelets.

“”We are here … (because) the white man came into Asanteman to loot and destroy it,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu, the king of the Assante kingdom in Ghana’s largest city of Kumasi, said at a presentation ceremony that brought joy and relief to the kingdom.

Dr. Silvia Forni, director of the Fowler Museum, follows cases containing royal artefacts to be returned to Asante King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, Ghana, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu)
Asante King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II greets delegates from the Fowler museum at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, Ghana, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu)

After decades of resistance from European and Western governments and museums, the efforts of African countries to repatriate stolen artifacts are paying off with the increasing return of treasured pieces. Activists, though, say thousands more are still out of reach.

The royal items were first received by the kingdom on Monday, which marked the 150th anniversary of when British colonial forces sacked the Asante city in 1874. That was when four of the items were looted while the other three were part of an indemnity payment made by the Asante kingdom to the British, the museum said.

Artefacts returned from UCLA’s Fowler museum are carried to Asante King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, Ghana, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu)

The repatriation of the artifacts to Ghana “signifies the return of our souls,” said Kwasi Ampene, a lecturer who helped negotiate their return.

All seven items are being returned unconditionally and permanently though the kingdom allowed their replicas to be made, the museum added.

“We are globally shifting away from the idea of museums as unquestionable repositories of art, as collecting institutions entitled to own and interpret art based primarily on scholarly expertise, to the idea of museums as custodians with ethical responsibility,” said Silvia Forni, director of the Fowler Museum.

Asante King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II greets delegates from the Fowler museum at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, Ghana, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu)
Paramount chiefs arrive at the forecourt of the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, Ghana, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Misper Apawu)

The items are seen as symbols of prestige and reverence for the Asante ruler and having them back is a dream come true, according to Samuel Opoku Acheampong, a staff of the Asante palace.

“Our forefathers and our fathers told us about the artifacts,” Acheampong said. “And ever since, as a kid, I had the vision that one day we shall have all these artifacts back to our Asante nation.”

 

RELATED

WORLD
Pakistan’s Ex-PM Sharif Says He Will Seek Coalition Government after Trailing Imprisoned Rival Khan

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif changed tack on Friday and said he will seek to form a coalition government after his party trailed independent candidates backed by his imprisoned rival, Imran Khan, in parliamentary election results.

WORLD
Prince Harry Settles a Case against a UK Tabloid Publisher that Hacked his Phone
WORLD
Migrants from Africa and Mideast who Died in Bosnia Get Marble Headstones and a Memorial

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Pakistan’s Ex-PM Sharif Says He Will Seek Coalition Government after Trailing Imprisoned Rival Khan

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif changed tack on Friday and said he will seek to form a coalition government after his party trailed independent candidates backed by his imprisoned rival, Imran Khan, in parliamentary election results.

Most U.S.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denis Villeneuve doesn’t feel like he came back to Arrakis for “Dune: Part Two.

CHICAGO (AP) — An overnight fire caused extensive damage to an iconic Chicago restaurant that's known for its breakfasts and is filled with decades of memorabilia, authorities said.

NEW YORK – Approximately $100,000 was raised for the needs of the Hellenic Education Fund of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America through the successful benefit concert recently held in the Weill Recital Hall of the renowned Carnegie Hall complex in Manhattan.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.