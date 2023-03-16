GGFI Offers Faith & Tradition Screenings Week Online & In-Person March 24-April 2

Culture

The Global Greek Film Initiative (GGFI) has curated a program of films that reveal religious and ethnographic elements of the Greek tradition. (Photo: LAGFF)

LOS ANGELES – The Global Greek Film Initiative (GGFI) has curated a program of films that reveal religious and ethnographic elements of the Greek tradition. The rich selection of films is available free of charge on the digital platform powered by Eventive from Friday, March 24 through Sunday, April 2.

The film lineup and ticket link: https://faithtradition.eventive.org/welcome.

In-Person Special Events:

On Sunday, March 26, on the occasion of the National Day of Greece, the Consulate General of Greece in Los Angeles will present a reception at Saint Sophia Cathedral, Maniatakos Fellowship Hall, 1324 S. Normandie Avenue in Los Angeles at 6 PM followed by a screening of the historic-themed short film In Support of Liberty; Philadelphia and the Greek War of Independence. The filmmakers will be in attendance. The event is held in collaboration with the Los Angeles Greek Film Festival (LAGFF) and with the support of Saint Sophia Cathedral. RSVP online: [email protected].

On Thursday, March 30, the screening of Holy Emy, recipient of the LAGFF 2022 Orpheus Award for Best Feature Film, takes place at Loyola Marymount University in collaboration with Basil P. Caloyeras Center for Modern Greek Studies at 6 PM. The screening will be followed by a discussion on comparative religion. Reserve your free ticket online: https://bit.ly/3Tmw8OO.

On Saturday, April 1, a special screening of the new, award-winning documentary Like the Seagulls over the Golden Horn will be held at the Huffington Center, Saint Sophia Cathedral at 7 PM. Refreshments will be offered. Reserve your free ticket online: https://bit.ly/3yMNOJD.

The films included in the online program can viewed here: https://watch.eventive.org/faithtradition.

Athos – The World’s Greatest Peak (2021) by Argyris Liapis – Three monks living in Mount Athos share their thoughts about faith and monasticism, their decision to become monks and their everyday reality, the monastic community, and the visitors of Athos.

Fanouropitta (1991) by Dimitris Giatzouzakis – At the St. Fanourios day festival, one of the special pies made of the most excellent ingredients, becomes the Apple of Discord.

The Journey of Askavlos (2020) by Yorgos Arvanitis – Following the ancient Greek bagpipe, this musical documentary takes the viewer on a journey from stone-built villages, where the instrument’s origins lie, to the concrete jungles of modern cities.

Kefi – The Story of FDF, the Greek Orthodox Folk Dance Festival (2020) by Patti Testerman – Passions run high in interviews about an annual competition that brings thousands of Greek kids together on the West Coast for a weekend of folk dancing.

Ke ha jas – Man of the Land (2020) by Giorgos Komakis – An ethnographic documentary about Lemnos, the most lowland of the Aegean islands. Memories, oblivions, silences, and identities help to illuminate the rural, economic, and social history of the island.

Memento (2021) by Nikos Ziogas – A lyrical elegy to Epirus, a love song for its musicians and unique nature. During Easter in Giromeri, Thesprotia, the few people of the village try to keep traditions and legends alive through songs and lyrics, and the sounds of the clarinet echo through the rocks, the mountains, and the faces.

Right Pocket of the Robe (2018) by Giannis Lapatas – A monk of a Greek monastery, tries to cope with the unbearable sadness and loneliness when he loses his little dog, his only companion.

The Weavers (2020) by Dimitris Koutsiabasakos – In 1963, IM, a Swedish charity, establishes in Vlasti, a mountainous village in Greece, a model weaving center. For 25 years this intercultural venture will support the women of the village which was a charismatic place, severely affected by wars, poverty, and abandonment.

For further details on how to support Faith & Tradition Screening Week, contact Katerina Hoyo-Frederickson via email: [email protected] or by phone: 323-377-2825, or Ersi Danou: [email protected] phone: 818-653-5787.

The 17th Annual Los Angeles Greek Film Festival will run June 3-11. For more information, visit www.lagff.org.

LAGFF is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that focuses its attention on bringing films and filmmakers from Greece, Cyprus, and the rest of the world to the United States. Over the past 16 years, LAGFF has screened over 520 films and hosted over 500 filmmakers supporting their films.