May 10, 2023

Get Your Greek On at Oakland’s 51st Annual Greek Festival

May 10, 2023
By TNH Staff
Oakland's Ascension Greek Orthodox Cathedral. (Photo:oaklandgreekfestival.com)

OAKLAND, CA. – Oakland’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Ascension is bringing back the highly anticipated Oakland Greek Festival for its 51st year. According to the East Bay Times, the three-day festival will take place from May 19-21 and will feature a variety of traditional Greek experiences, including mouth-watering Greek cuisine, lively music, and exciting dance performances.

Nestled in the scenic Oakland hills, the festival will kick off at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 19, and wrap up at 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 21. Admission is free and open to the public.

Festival-goers will have the opportunity to indulge in their favorite Greek dishes, such as gyros, souvlakia, spanakopita, loukoumades, and more. Attendees can also partake in tours, lectures, and cooking demonstrations. The Ascension Liturgical Choir and Greek folk dance troupes will perform throughout the weekend.

The festival will be open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on May 19, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on May 20, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on May 21. Aside from the entertainment, there will also be a variety of Greek products available for purchase, including take-home pastries.

