‘Geros Tou Morea’ Honored Christos Vournas at 92nd Anniversary Dinner Dance

Events

‘Geros Tou Morea’ honored Christos Vournas at their 92nd Anniversary Dinner Dance at Terrace on the Park in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park on November 3. Photo: TNH/ Christodoulos Athanasatos

NEW YORK – The Pan Arcadian Federation of America (PFA) ‘Geros Tou Morea’ honored the longstanding contributions of Christos Vournas who was awarded Hellene of the Year during the organization’s 92nd Anniversary Dinner Dance at Terrace on the Park in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park on November 3.

Christos Vournas, PFA Eastern District Governor, past president of the PFA and of ‘Geros Tou Morea’, warmly thanked the attendees and the organization for honoring him and urged the younger generation, including the members of his own family to take the reins and continue the efforts of the PFA and the ‘Geros Tou Morea’ chapter.

“I warmly thank our worthy president Evangelia Sarafoglou for this honorary distinction,” said Vournas, visibly moved, recalling his involvement in the community since his youth, when he participated in mobilizations for the liberation of Cyprus and the actions against the junta, as a member of the student youth in the USA.

“When I came to New York, I joined the ‘Geros tou Morea’, the Pan Arcadian Federation, and then the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York. The goal has always been to contribute to people and Greek ideals,” said Vournas, who, referring to Cavafy’s ‘Ithaca’, added that “I am still on this beautiful journey.”

John Tampakis, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, gave the welcoming remarks, while the U.S. and Greek National Anthems were performed by Matina Panagos. Immediately after, ‘Geros Tou Morea’ President Sarafoglou gave her remarks, noting that Vournas “has been working tirelessly for 30 years,” and then she focused on the younger generation.

“Our Association has nurtured second and third generations with Hellenism and tradition, and today they are enlightening their own children in the wider Greek and American community,” said Sarafoglou.

In her remarks, PAF President Angeliki Vournas conveyed her thanks to the ‘Geros Tou Morea’ Association, noting that it has been taking pioneering steps since its founding in 1931.

“Personally, I want to thank the Board of Directors of ‘Geros Tou Morea’ and the president for their decision to honor my husband, Christos Vournas, with the ‘Hellene of the Year’ award for his many years of service in the Community,” she said.

PSEKA President Philip Christopher spoke about the connection between Cyprus and Arcadia, mentioning that the first inhabitants of Kyrenia were Arcadians, while he praised Christos Vournas, who participated in the efforts for a free Cyprus.

“The Hellene of the Year has many interpretations. One of the words is philotimo- someone who honors Greek values and ideals, someone who works for Hellenism, someone who has integrity, someone who doesn’t let you down. I am proud to call Christos Vournas my friend and to be here to honor him,” Christopher said.

The honoree was presented by former president Demetris Filios, who spoke of Vournas’ “selfless contribution” to the Association and to Hellenism.

“In the 30 years that I have known Christos Vournas, I have distinguished two important virtues of his. The first is the philanthropy – which Philip [Christopher] also mentioned – and from that stems his persistence when he sets goals to achieve them, while the second is the straightforwardness that distinguishes him,” said Filios.

A short greeting was also given by the candidate for New York State senator in the 59th District, Konstantinos (Gus) Lambropoulos and his wife, lawyer and candidate for NYS Assembly in the 36th District (Astoria), Maria Markou.

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America was represented by the Dean of St. Demetrios Cathedral in Astoria, Fr. Anargyros Stavropoulos.