x

April 17, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 54ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Columnists

Germany’s Nuclear Shutdown: A Threat to European Energy Security and a Golden Opportunity for Greece’s Green Future

April 17, 2023
By Eraklis A. Diamataris
Germany Nuclear Shutdown
Steam rises from the cooling towers of the Grohnde nuclear power plant near Grohnde, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (Julian Stratenschulte/dpa via AP)

The recent decision by Germany to shut down its nuclear power plants has garnered much attention and sparked intense debates. As one of the major European economies, Germany’s energy decisions carry significant consequences for the entire continent. While the country’s goal to transition towards renewable energy sources is commendable, the process of phasing out nuclear power has inadvertently endangered Europe’s energy security and empowered Russia’s hand in the region. However, this energy shift also presents a unique opportunity for Greece to step up as the new “green” power hub of Europe.

Russia has a history of using its energy resources as political leverage. European countries dependent on Russian gas, such as Germany, are at risk of having their energy supplies disrupted in the event of a diplomatic standoff or geopolitical conflict. This dependence has already impacted the decision-making process of the EU, leading to some erosion of solidarity in the face of Russian aggression. Consequently, Germany’s nuclear shutdown has inadvertently increased Europe’s vulnerability to Russian influence.

On the other hand, this energy transition presents Greece with an opportunity to take on a leading role in the development and promotion of renewable energy sources. With its abundant sunshine and strong winds, Greece is in an ideal position to become a powerhouse for solar and wind energy production. The country has already made significant strides in this direction, with ambitious targets set to meet 61% of its electricity needs from renewable sources by 2030.

The European Union has recognized the potential of renewable energy in Greece, offering financial support to boost the development of the sector. By attracting investments and leveraging its natural resources, Greece could quickly rise as a major player in the European energy market. Moreover, by increasing the interconnectivity of its power grids with neighboring countries, Greece could become a key energy exporter and contribute to the diversification of Europe’s energy sources.

This new role would not only enhance Greece’s economic prospects but also bolster Europe’s energy security by reducing the continent’s reliance on Russian gas and other fossil fuels from oppressive regimes. Furthermore, Greece’s shift to renewable energy would contribute to the global fight against climate change and serve as an example for other European countries to follow suit.

 

RELATED

Guest Viewpoints
The Persecution of Christianity and the Violation of Democratic Norms

The violation of religious freedom is simultaneously a violation of democratic norms and procedures.

Columnists
Greek-American Stories: Our Doctor, Hippocrates
Columnists
What Is Love after All?

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.