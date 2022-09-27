x

September 27, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.96 USD

NYC 64ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Science

Germany’s Loses 1 of Its 5 Glaciers to Scalding Summer

September 27, 2022
By Associated Press
Germany Glacier Gone
FILE - Snow cats are parked on top of Zugspitze mountain near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, June 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

BERLIN — Scientists in Germany have stripped the Southern Schneeferner in the Alps of its status as glacier after extreme heat this summer hastened its demise.

The announcement Monday by the Bavarian Academy of Sciences means Germany now has only four glaciers left.

The Southern Schneeferner is an ice sheet that lies on a high plateau south of the country’s highest peak, the Zugspitze. Researchers said that measurements in mid-September showed it has shrunk by half in the last four years.

It is now little more than 2 meters (6 feet) thick in most areas, meaning it won’t glide downhill anymore and therefore can’t be considered a glacier, they said.

“The remaining ice will melt away completely in the coming one to two years,” the scientists said.

Experts say many of Europe’s glaciers are likely doomed to vanish in the coming decades due to human-caused climate change.

RELATED

Science
Bam! NASA Spacecraft Crashes Into Asteroid in Defense Test

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth.

Science
Approaching Storm May Delay Launch Try for NASA Moon Rocket
Science
Revamped Detroit Auto Show Now Also Features New Flying Tech

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Bam! NASA Spacecraft Crashes Into Asteroid in Defense Test

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings