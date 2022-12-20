x

December 20, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 31ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

WORLD

Germany Returns Nigerian Bronzes, Notes its ‘Dark Past’

December 20, 2022
By Associated Press
Nigeria Germany Benin Bronzes
Benin bronzes looted in the past and returned to Nigeria are examined during a handing over ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Olamikan Gbemiga)

ABUJA — Germany returned 20 historic bronze sculptures to Nigeria as part of efforts to address its “dark colonial past,” the German foreign minister said Tuesday.

Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s foreign minister returned the prized cultural artifacts to Nigerian officials in a ceremony in the capital Abuja. The sculptures, known as Benin bronzes, were looted from the West African country when it was under colonial rule.

“It was wrong to steal these bronzes. It was wrong to keep these bronzes and it is long overdue to return these bronzes to their home,” she said at the event.

Cast in brass and bronze with ancient designs, the sculptures were used in rituals to honor the Benin people’s ancestors and rulers.

More than 5,000 ancient artifacts are estimated to have been stolen from Nigeria by England, when it was the country’s colonizer, said Nigerian authorities.

Most of the treasures were stolen from the royal palace of the Kingdom of Benin — now part of southern Nigeria — and some ended up in the custody of other foreign governments including Germany.

Nigerian authorities have in recent years intensified efforts to get the looted artifacts to be returned. Earlier this year Germany pledged to repatriate more than 1,000 of them in the coming years.

Nigeria is Germany’s second-largest trade partner in Africa and by returning the items it hopes to start a new chapter for future bilateral relations, said Baerbock.

“We see this as a first step. Many bronzes have been looted and stolen, so many will come back,” said Baerbock.

“This step is also important for us because we are dealing with our dark colonial past,” she said.

Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said the nation felt “deep gratitude” to Germany for returning the artifacts. Beyond their aesthetic value they have cultural and spiritual importance to the Nigerian people, he said. He called on England and other countries in possession of other artifacts to return them on moral grounds.

Activists say there needs to be more accountability that goes beyond the return of the items, such as compensation for the losses incurred by African countries throughout years of looting.

“We are only focusing on the physical objects. What about the digital properties of these works? Who owns those properties? And what is coming with these works?” said Victor Ehikhamenor a Nigerian artist and advocate for reparation efforts.

“What other restitution and payments do they have to make for holding these works for a long time and making money from it?” he said.

RELATED

WORLD
Peru Congress to Reconsider Early Election, Unrest Continues

LIMA — Peru's Congress on Tuesday is set to consider holding early elections, despite protesters who have blocked highways and clashed with security forces amid deadly nationwide unrest since the lawmakers ousted President Pedro Castillo.

WORLD
Wartime Ukraine Erasing Russian Past from Public Spaces
WORLD
EU Member Countries Reach Compromise on Gas Price Cap

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Central Park Gate Honors Wrongly Imprisoned ‘Exonerated 5’

NEW YORK — At a small patch of Central Park flanking New York's Harlem neighborhood, scores came Monday to remember the injustice that imprisoned five Black and Latino teenagers after they were wrongly accused and convicted of the 1989 rape of a white jogger.

ABUJA — Germany returned 20 historic bronze sculptures to Nigeria as part of efforts to address its “dark colonial past,” the German foreign minister said Tuesday.

LIMA — Peru's Congress on Tuesday is set to consider holding early elections, despite protesters who have blocked highways and clashed with security forces amid deadly nationwide unrest since the lawmakers ousted President Pedro Castillo.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders unveiled a government-wide $1.

NEW YORK — The Republican Party quickly and forcefully rallied behind Donald Trump in the hours after federal agents seized classified documents from his Florida estate this summer.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.