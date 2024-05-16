x

May 16, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 59ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

SPORTS

Germany Coach Watches as Others Announce His Euro 2024 Squad with No Surprises

May 16, 2024
By Associated Press
Bambie Thug
German's head coach Julian Nagelsmann, right, speaks to the media at the presenting of the German national soccer team for the upcoming European Championships in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, May, 16, 2024. The UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany starts on June 14, the final will be played in Berlin on July 14. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann watched as his initial European Championship squad was announced for him by a variety of people reflecting the mix in German society on Thursday.

Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel was the only new name among the 27 called out in a video message featuring students, TV presenters, singers, döner kebab chefs, radio presenters and others.

“Super troop. Could be from me. But it’s our squad,” Nagelsmann said at the end of the video shown at a glitzy press conference in sponsor Volkswagen’s showroom on Berlin’s Unter den Linden boulevard.

Nagelsmann is keeping faith with the shakeup he initiated in March before the friendly matches against France and the Netherlands. Both games yielded wins, boosting confidence before Germany hosts the tournament next month. Nagelsmann clearly saw no need to change a winning team too much.

There was no return for Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels or Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka despite their strong finishes to the season, but Hummels’ club teammate Nico Schlotterbeck is back for the first time since last September. Hummels and Schlotterbeck helped Dortmund reach the Champions League final against Real Madrid on June 1.

Schlotterbeck and Dortmund teammate Niclas Füllkrug will join Germany late because of their involvement in the final, as will Madrid’s Toni Kroos and Antonio Rüdiger, who were also nominated for the tournament.

Most of the squad had been “leaked” by the federation through various outlets in the days before, though the unusual confirmations also led to some confusion. Thomas Müller, for example, suggested on Instagram that he was included before it was confirmed by the federation.

Müller, who has played 128 games for Germany, is the most experienced player in the squad, followed by Bayern Munich teammate Manuel Neuer (117 appearances) and Kroos (108).

Germany hosts Euro 2024 from June 14 to July 14. Nagelsmann’s team begins its tournament preparations in Blankenhain, central Germany, from May 26-31 before moving to Herzogenaurach, Bavaria, on June 1.

Germany plays Ukraine in a friendly in Nuremberg on June 3, and Greece four days later in its final tune-up in Mönchengladbach.

Germany plays Scotland in Munich. It then plays Hungary in Stuttgart on June 19 and Switzerland in Frankfurt on June 23.

___

Germany:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Alexander Nübel (Stuttgart), Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona), Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim)

Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Stuttgart), Benjamin Henrichs (Leipzig), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Maximilian Mittelstädt (Stuttgart), David Raum (Leipzig), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen), Chris Führich (Stuttgart), Pascal Groß (Brighton), İlkay Gündoğan (Barcelona), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Aleksandar Pavlović (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards:

Maximilian Beier (Hoffenheim), Niclas Füllkrug (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart)


By CIARÁN FAHEY AP Sports Writer

RELATED

SPORTS
Man City Bids to Make History and Klopp Bids Farewell as Premier League Heads Toward Dramatic Finale

Manchester City is bidding to make history.

SPORTS
Jayson Tatum Scores 25 to Lead Celtics Past Cavaliers 113-98 and Into 3rd Consecutive East Finals
SPORTS
Doncic Posts 31-Point Triple-Double as Mavericks Top Thunder to Take 3-2 Series Lead

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

US Prisoners are Being Assigned Dangerous Jobs. But what Happens if They are Hurt or Killed?

PHOENIX (AP) — Blas Sanchez was nearing the end of a 20-year stretch in an Arizona prison when he was leased out to work at Hickman’s Family Farms, which sells eggs that have ended up in the supply chains of huge companies like McDonald’s, Target and Albertsons.

PHOENIX (AP) — Blas Sanchez was nearing the end of a 20-year stretch in an Arizona prison when he was leased out to work at Hickman’s Family Farms, which sells eggs that have ended up in the supply chains of huge companies like McDonald’s, Target and Albertsons.

HAVANA (AP) — The 1959 Castro-led revolution installed an atheist, Communist government that sought to replace the Catholic Church as the guiding force in the lives of Cubans.

Manchester City is bidding to make history.

BOSTON (AP) — Al Horford wanted to savor the moment.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.