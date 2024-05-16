Germany Coach Watches as Others Announce His Euro 2024 Squad with No Surprises

SPORTS

German's head coach Julian Nagelsmann, right, speaks to the media at the presenting of the German national soccer team for the upcoming European Championships in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, May, 16, 2024. The UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany starts on June 14, the final will be played in Berlin on July 14. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

BERLIN (AP) — Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann watched as his initial European Championship squad was announced for him by a variety of people reflecting the mix in German society on Thursday.

Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel was the only new name among the 27 called out in a video message featuring students, TV presenters, singers, döner kebab chefs, radio presenters and others.

“Super troop. Could be from me. But it’s our squad,” Nagelsmann said at the end of the video shown at a glitzy press conference in sponsor Volkswagen’s showroom on Berlin’s Unter den Linden boulevard.

Nagelsmann is keeping faith with the shakeup he initiated in March before the friendly matches against France and the Netherlands. Both games yielded wins, boosting confidence before Germany hosts the tournament next month. Nagelsmann clearly saw no need to change a winning team too much.

There was no return for Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels or Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka despite their strong finishes to the season, but Hummels’ club teammate Nico Schlotterbeck is back for the first time since last September. Hummels and Schlotterbeck helped Dortmund reach the Champions League final against Real Madrid on June 1.

Schlotterbeck and Dortmund teammate Niclas Füllkrug will join Germany late because of their involvement in the final, as will Madrid’s Toni Kroos and Antonio Rüdiger, who were also nominated for the tournament.

Most of the squad had been “leaked” by the federation through various outlets in the days before, though the unusual confirmations also led to some confusion. Thomas Müller, for example, suggested on Instagram that he was included before it was confirmed by the federation.

Müller, who has played 128 games for Germany, is the most experienced player in the squad, followed by Bayern Munich teammate Manuel Neuer (117 appearances) and Kroos (108).

Germany hosts Euro 2024 from June 14 to July 14. Nagelsmann’s team begins its tournament preparations in Blankenhain, central Germany, from May 26-31 before moving to Herzogenaurach, Bavaria, on June 1.

Germany plays Ukraine in a friendly in Nuremberg on June 3, and Greece four days later in its final tune-up in Mönchengladbach.

Germany plays Scotland in Munich. It then plays Hungary in Stuttgart on June 19 and Switzerland in Frankfurt on June 23.

Germany:

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Alexander Nübel (Stuttgart), Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona), Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim)

Defenders: Waldemar Anton (Stuttgart), Benjamin Henrichs (Leipzig), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Maximilian Mittelstädt (Stuttgart), David Raum (Leipzig), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen), Chris Führich (Stuttgart), Pascal Groß (Brighton), İlkay Gündoğan (Barcelona), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Aleksandar Pavlović (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen)

Forwards:

Maximilian Beier (Hoffenheim), Niclas Füllkrug (Borussia Dortmund), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich), Deniz Undav (Stuttgart)

By CIARÁN FAHEY AP Sports Writer