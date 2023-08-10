x

August 10, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 72ºF

ATHENS 84ºF

Tourism

German Tour Group Extends Greece Travel Packages Over Climate Change

August 10, 2023
By The National Herald
Greece Acropolis Visitor Limits
FILE - Tourists visit the Acropolis hill with the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple on the left, and the ancient Erechtheion temple on the right, in Athens, Greece, on Oct. 11, 2022. Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that visits to the Acropolis of Athens, Greece's most popular archaeological site, will be capped from next month at a maximum 20,000 daily with varying hourly entry limits. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)

ATHENS – Brutal heat waves blamed largely on climate change essentially ignored by politicians and governments has led German tour operator TUI to offer travel plans in Greece into autumn and maybe the winter.

Tourists habits will be changing because of the heat phenomenon that has overtaken southern countries in Europe, particularly in the Mediterranean, said TUI CEO Sebastian Ebel in a news conference, reported Reuters.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/travel/news/update-1-tui-could-change-destinations-lengthen-travel-season-over-climate-change/ar-AA1f1grk

“We will go into Greece to middle of November and I actually asked my colleagues, maybe we should open it until the end of the year, until or after Christmas,” Ebel said in what could be an advantage for the agency.

Greece was particularly hard hit with a record heat wave in July – after a cool June – that brought temperatures up to 111-113 degrees in places and were accompanied by wildfires across the country and some islands too.

Some 19,000 tourists had to be taken home in repatriation flights after they fled wildfires on the island of Rhodes and he said that would cost the country some 5 million euros ($27 million) being offset by surging profits.

He said that drove the company to consider introducing insurance for its clients traveling to destinations that could be impacted by climate change-related events, like wildfires, a practice common on travel sites.

He said travelers might rethink summer destinations and go to places that are even a little cooler, such as Belgium and Poland, which would cut deep into Greece’s revenues for that peak period. “It gives us more opportunities for growth,” he said.

RELATED

Tourism
It’s Flaunting Time Again: The Summer of Bikini Celebrity in Greece

Wildfires? Heatwave? No problem for celebrities flocking to Greece in the summer of 2023, especially those with big names or known only to their legion of fans and who just can’t resist posing in bikinis and showing off.

Food
From Cookbooks to Social Shares: How Social Media Has Influenced The Way We Cook
Wine & Spirits
METAXA Shares Summer Cocktail Recipe with TNH: Metaxa Lemonade

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.