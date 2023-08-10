German Tour Group Extends Greece Travel Packages Over Climate Change

Tourism

FILE - Tourists visit the Acropolis hill with the 2,500-year-old Parthenon temple on the left, and the ancient Erechtheion temple on the right, in Athens, Greece, on Oct. 11, 2022. Culture Minister Lina Mendoni said Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that visits to the Acropolis of Athens, Greece's most popular archaeological site, will be capped from next month at a maximum 20,000 daily with varying hourly entry limits. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)

ATHENS – Brutal heat waves blamed largely on climate change essentially ignored by politicians and governments has led German tour operator TUI to offer travel plans in Greece into autumn and maybe the winter.

Tourists habits will be changing because of the heat phenomenon that has overtaken southern countries in Europe, particularly in the Mediterranean, said TUI CEO Sebastian Ebel in a news conference, reported Reuters.

“We will go into Greece to middle of November and I actually asked my colleagues, maybe we should open it until the end of the year, until or after Christmas,” Ebel said in what could be an advantage for the agency.

Greece was particularly hard hit with a record heat wave in July – after a cool June – that brought temperatures up to 111-113 degrees in places and were accompanied by wildfires across the country and some islands too.

Some 19,000 tourists had to be taken home in repatriation flights after they fled wildfires on the island of Rhodes and he said that would cost the country some 5 million euros ($27 million) being offset by surging profits.

He said that drove the company to consider introducing insurance for its clients traveling to destinations that could be impacted by climate change-related events, like wildfires, a practice common on travel sites.

He said travelers might rethink summer destinations and go to places that are even a little cooler, such as Belgium and Poland, which would cut deep into Greece’s revenues for that peak period. “It gives us more opportunities for growth,” he said.