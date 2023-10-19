x

October 19, 2023

German Special Forces on Cyprus Standby for Hostage Rescues in Gaza

October 19, 2023
By The National Herald
Cyprus Israel Palestinians U.S.
A cruise liner carrying U.S citizens from Haifa, Israel, enters in the port in Limassol, Cyprus, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. U.S. government authorities arranged to ferry some 160 U.S. nationals and citizens of other countries aboard the cruise ship Rhapsody of the Seas, who opted to leave Israel ahead of an expected Israeli army assault on Hamas targets in the Gaza strip. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA –  Germany has sent a Special Forces unit to Cyprus in case German hostages seized by Hamas terrorists who attacked Israel need to be rescued, or be available for evacuations from Israel under military protection.

The German newspaper Bild and news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa) reported on preparations as the German government readies for a number of scenarios that could develop during the war.

DPA, citing sources not named, said Germany will also allocate priority to sending arms to Israel through commercial applications for arms sales from companies in the fight against the terrorists.

Germany also approved Israel’s request to utilize two of five Heron TP combat drones against the terrorists that were leased by Germany and that Israel also asked for warship ammunition, bulletproof vests, and banked blood.

Around 100,000 Israelis with German passports live in Israel, while according to information currently eight Germans are being held hostages along with a number of other nationalities.

