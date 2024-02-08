x

February 8, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 45ºF

WORLD

German Military Frigate Heads toward the Red Sea for a Planned EU Mission to Protect Ships

February 8, 2024
By Associated Press
Germany Red Sea Houthis
The frigate "Hessen" leaves the port at Wilhelmshaven, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, for the Red Sea. (Sina Schuldt/dpa via AP)

BERLIN — A German Navy frigate set sail on Thursday toward the Red Sea, where Berlin plans to have it take part in a European Union mission to help defend cargo ships from attacks by Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels that are hampering trade.

The Hessen set off from the North Sea port of Wilhelmshaven with about 240 servicepeople on board. The aim is to have it in place once the EU mission is given the official go-ahead and the German parliament has approved a mandate for the ship to join in, which is expected at the end of February.

EU foreign ministers are expected to sign off on the Red Sea mission on Feb. 19. Officials have said that seven countries in the bloc are ready to provide ships or planes.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have waged a persistent campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships over Israel’s offensive in Gaza against Hamas, which began in October.

However, the rebels have frequently targeted vessels with tenuous or no clear links to Israel, imperiling shipping in a key route for global trade between Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

U.S. and British forces have carried out strikes against targets used by the Houthis, seeking to disrupt their missile-launching capabilities. But the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has said the EU mission — dubbed Aspides, from the Greek for “shield” — won’t take part in any military strikes and will only operate at sea.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Central Command said on X, previously known as Twitter, that its forces conducted self-defense strikes against two Houthi mobile anti-ship cruise missiles on Wednesday morning as they prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea.

And on Wednesday night, U.S. forces conducted a second strike against a Houthi mobile land attack cruise missile that was being prepared for launch.

“CENTCOM identified these missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to U.S. Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region.” the post said. “These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels.”

The second strike came shortly after a U.S. drone blew up a car in the Iraqi capital, killing a high-ranking commander of the powerful Kataib Hezbollah militia on Wednesday night in Baghdad. The commander, Wissam Muhammad Sabir Al-Saadi, known as Abu Baqir Al-Saadi, was in charge of Kataib Hezbollah’s operations in Syria and responsible for “directly planning and participating in attacks” on American troops in the region.

In recent weeks, the United States and the United Kingdom, backed by other allies, have launched airstrikes targeting Houthi missile arsenals and launch sites for its attacks.

An air assault last Friday in Iraq and Syria targeted other Iranian-backed militias and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in retaliation for a drone strike that killed three U.S. troops in Jordan.

 

RELATED

WORLD
A Volcano Has Erupted in the Same Part of Iceland where Earlier Activity Had Required Evacuations

GRINDAVIK, Iceland — A volcano in southwestern Iceland erupted for the third time since December on Thursday, sending jets of lava into the sky and triggering the evacuation of the Blue Lagoon spa, one of the island nation's biggest tourist attractions.

WORLD
The Paris Olympics Medals Are Monumental: They’re Made with Metal Chunks from the Eiffel Tower
WORLD
Prince William Thanks Public for Messages to King Charles and Kate, Says they Mean ‘a Great Deal’

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Toby Keith, Country Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 62 after Stomach Cancer Diagnosis

NEW YORK - Toby Keith, a hit country crafter of pro-American anthems who both riled up critics and was loved by millions of fans, has died.

ATHENS - Shares for the Athens International Airport (AIA) on the Athens Stock Exchange for the first time were hot items, trading at 9.

WASHINGTON — To hear some conservatives on cable news or on social media tell it, Taylor Swift is part of an elaborate plot to help Democrats win the November election.

SAN DIEGO — Five U.S.

ATHENS - Greece’s New Democracy government rejected a European Parliament resolution denouncing a lack of media freedom and monitoring of journalists, calling the vote “mudslinging” and “slander.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.