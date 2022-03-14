x

March 14, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

Politics

German Leader Scholz Meets Turkey’s Erdogan in Ankara

March 14, 2022
By Associated Press
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Olaf Scholz
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz stand during a ceremony in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, March 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)

ISTANBUL — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Turkey on Monday in his first official trip to the country since he took office in December.

He was holding talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, followed by a news conference. A Turkish presidency statement said the two leaders are expected to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war and Turkish-European Union relations, along with bilateral relations.

NATO-member Turkey has close relations with both Russia and Ukraine and brought the two countries’ foreign ministers together last week for talks. Although those talks did not yield results, diplomatic efforts were continuing.

Germany and Turkey have significant trade relations, with bilateral trade 2021 rising above $41 billion in 2021. Some 3 million people of Turkish origin live in Germany, closely linking the two countries. But relations have been tested by Turkey’s human rights record, including the jailing of German journalists and an activist, as well as Erdogan lashing out against European leaders.

Germany considers Turkey an important partner in efforts to handle Europe’s migration influx, with thousands of people trying to reach Europe from Turkey. The German government is also aware that Turkey has an important strategic position as a fellow NATO member.

In her 16 years in office, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel struck a delicate balance between cooperation and criticism, meeting with Erdogan numerous times. Her last visit was in October before she left office.

 

RELATED

Politics
Mitsotakis COVID-Positive Day after Istanbul Visit

ATHENS - Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would be self-isolating at home, a day after a trip to Istanbul.

Politics
Greek Prosecutor Probes Ex-High Court Chief Alleged Blackmail Tape
Society
Greece: 22,694 New COVID Cases on Monday, 70 Deaths

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Late Winter Storm Blasts South, Northeast with Snow and Wind

A late winter storm blasted the northeastern United States on Saturday with high winds and snow that could pile up to a foot high, sending temperatures plummeting and making travel hazardous after first taking aim at the Deep South.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings