x

June 7, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 70ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Politics

German FM: “I Am Visiting One of Our Closest Partners in Europe”

June 7, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Germany Politics
Annalena Baerbock, Foreign Minister, speaks in the debate on foreign affairs during the budget week in the Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)

BERLIN – Referring to her upcoming trip to Athens, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock talked about a visit to “one of our closest partners in Europe.”

Baerbock also stressed the importance she attaches to keeping alive the memory of the atrocities committed in the country by the forces of the Nazi occupation.

“I am visiting one of our closest partners in Europe. Both in support of Ukraine and the joint European response to the Russian attack, and in our determination to fight the climate crisis and to accelerate the development of renewable energy resources,” she said ahead of her visit to Pakistan, Greece and Turkey.

Referring to World War II, she underlined that many Germans are familiar with Greece following their unforgettable vacation in the country, but little is known about the extent of the atrocities committed by the Germans here during the Nazi occupation.

As a foreign minister, “it is important for me to keep the memory alive,” she added.

“Greece plays an important role in terms of security in the Mediterranean. At a time when the security order in Europe is fundamentally challenged by President Putin, we, as NATO allies and European partners, must be united. It is important to resolve the issues through talks and not through escalation of tension,” she said, noting that this would also be an important issue in her talks in Turkey, which she described as a “necessary” partner.

(ANA/ F. Karaviti)

RELATED

Society
Vatican’s Pius XII Archives Begin to Shed Light on WWII Pope

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican has long defended its World War II-era pope, Pius XII, against criticism that he remained silent as the Holocaust unfolded, insisting that he worked quietly behind the scenes to save lives.

Politics
Columnist Claims Some Aegean “Ottoman Islands” for Turkey
Politics
EU Official: Turkish Flights over Greek Territory “A Cause of Concern”

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

TNH at the Greek Parade on 5th Avenue of New York (Vids & Pics)

NEW YORK. The heart of worldwide Hellenism beats again on 5th Avenue.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings