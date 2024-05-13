x

May 13, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 63ºF

ATHENS 63ºF

WORLD

German Ex-Leader Angela Merkel’s memoirs to Be Published in Late November, Titled ‘Freedom’

May 13, 2024
By Associated Press
Germany Merkel's Memoirs
FILE - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, talks to her office manager Beate Baumann, left, prior to a cabinet meeting as part of a two-day retreat of the German government in Meseberg north of Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, May 25, 2016. Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel's memoirs will be released in late November, nearly three years after the end of her 16-year tenure at the helm of one of Europe's biggest powers, her publisher said Monday, May 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

BERLIN (AP) — Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s memoirs will be released in late November, nearly three years after the end of her 16-year tenure at the helm of one of Europe’s biggest powers, her publisher said Monday.

The roughly 700-page volume, titled “Freiheit” (“Freedom”), will be published on Nov. 26, publisher Kiepenheuer & Witsch announced. Merkel co-wrote the book with her longtime assistant and adviser, Beate Baumann.

Merkel, a former scientist who grew up in communist East Germany, became Germany’s first female chancellor on Nov. 22, 2005. The 69-year-old steered Germany through a succession of crises including the global financial crisis, Europe’s debt and migration crises and the coronavirus pandemic.

The publisher quoted Merkel in a statement as saying that “for me, freedom is not stopping learning, not having to stand still but being able to go further, even after leaving politics.” The company said the book will appear “worldwide in over 30 countries” but didn’t elaborate.

Merkel has generally kept a low profile since handing over to current Chancellor Olaf Scholz in December 2021. She has stayed out of the political fray and away from events of her center-right party, the Christian Democratic Union.

Merkel was named “The World’s Most Powerful Woman” by Forbes magazine for 10 years in a row, and was seen as a powerful defender of liberal values in the West and a role model for girls.

But her record has faced criticism as well since she stepped down, notably her approach to Ukraine and Russia.

Merkel has defended her actions, saying months after Russia launched its full-scale invasion that a much-criticized 2015 peace deal for eastern Ukraine bought Kyiv precious time and she won’t apologize for her diplomatic efforts. She also has defended her government’s decisions to buy large quantities of natural gas from Russia, which cut off supplies in 2022.

RELATED

WORLD
Vatican Museums Staff Challenge the Pope with a Legal Bid for Better Terms and Treatment

ROME (AP) — Forty-nine employees of the Vatican Museums have filed a class-action complaint with the Vatican administration demanding better seniority, leave and overtime benefits in an unusual, public challenge to Pope Francis’ governance.

WORLD
A Plane with 3 Aboard Lands Without Landing Gear at an Australian Airport after Burning off Fuel
WORLD
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Says His Army is Locked in ‘Fierce’ Border Battles amid a Russian Assault

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Scores of Starving and Sick Pelicans Are Found Along the California Coast

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Scores of sick and starving pelicans have been found in coastal California communities in recent weeks and many others have died.

CRETE – “Olive oil is one of the most important reasons why Crete is known in the rest of the world.

ATHENS - The harassment, stalking, bullying, intimidation, assaulting, raping and killing of women - especially by their partners or husbands - isn’t news in Greece anymore because it happens so often but one case has riveted attention on the problem.

ATHENS - Greece’s major opposition SYRIZA leader Stefanos Kasselakis said the ruling New Democracy is trying to have it both ways in a spat that broke out over North Macedonia’s new President calling her country Macedonia.

With spring in full bloom and the days growing longer, now is the time to replenish that reading list.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.