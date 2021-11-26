x

November 26, 2021

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 46ºF

ATHENS 55ºF

Health

German Air Force to Move ICU Patients as COVID Cases Rise

November 26, 2021
By Associated Press
Virus Outbreak Germany
Intensive care nurses treat a patient severely ill with Covid-19 in the Corona intensive care unit at the University Hospital in Halle/Saale on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. (Hendrik Schmidt/dpa via AP)

BERLIN — The German air force will begin assisting the transfer of intensive care patients Friday as the government warned that the situation in the country is more serious than at any point in the pandemic.

Citing the sharp rise in cases, Health Minister Jens Spahn said contacts between people need to be sharply reduced to curb the spread of the virus.

“The situation is dramatically serious, more serious than it’s been at any point in the pandemic,” he told reporters in Berlin.

Spahn said Germany was having to organize large-scale transfers of patients within the country for the first time since the outbreak began in early 2020.

German news agency dpa reported that a Luftwaffe A310 medevac plane will fly seriously ill patients from the southern town of Memmingen to North Rhine-Westphalia state Friday afternoon.

Hospitals in southern and eastern regions of Germany have warned they are running out of intensive care beds because of the large number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients.

The country’s disease control agency said 76,414 newly confirmed cases were reported in the past 24 hours. The Robert Koch Institute, a government agency, said Germany also had 357 new deaths from COVID-19, taking the total since the start of the outbreak to 100,476.

Responding to a newly discovered variant that’s been spreading in South Africa, Spahn said airlines coming from there would only be able to transport German citizens. Travelers will need to go into quarantine for 14 days whether they are vaccinated or not, he said.

“The last thing we need is to bring in a new variant that will cause even more problems,” he said.

RELATED

Health
WHO Ηosts Special Meeting on Worrying New COVID-19 Variant

GENEVA — Advisers to the World Health Organization are holding a special session Friday to flesh out information about a worrying new variant of the coronavirus that has been detected in South Africa, though a top expert says its impact on COVID-19 vaccines may not be known for weeks.

Health
EU Regulator Authorizes Pfizer’s COVID Vaccine for Kids 5-11
Health
Nurses from Greece Bone Up on Fractures at an International Conference

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Top Stories

General News

A distinguished journalist, close aid/friend to Senator P Sarbanes.

Church

BOSTON – His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios of Boston has recently emerged from a ten-day quarantine after contracting COVID – 19, although he was fully vaccinated two doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Society

ATHENS - A gripping photo showing an elderly Greek woman holding her heart in grief and a bag in hand as wildfires roared behind her home on the island of Evia was picked by Time magazine as 2021’s Best Photo and on the cover.

General News

Politics

Video

Beauty of Milos Promoted Through Dior video

ATHENS - The Dior collection for 2022 is inspired by ancient Greece.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

On April 2, 2021, we celebrated The National Herald’s 106th Anniversary. Help us maintain our independent journalism and continue serving Hellenism worldwide.

Subscribe

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings