December 20, 2023

Gerapetritis: The Consulate Must Carry Symbols and Emblems Intact – Freedom of Artistic Expression Is Indisputable

December 20, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Photo: Χ/@mignatiou

ATHENS – “It is very important for the neutrality of the state that in places where services to citizens are provided, the neutrality regarding symbols and emblems to be held intact,” Minister of Foreign Affairs, George Gerapetritis, said in an interview with radio station “Skai”, referring to the work that was withdrawn from an exhibition of the Consulate General in New York.

He pointed out that freedom of artistic expression itself “is a common assumption that is not disputed. As a person, as a citizen and as an academic I have supported and support every form of freedom of art and freedom of expression.”

But he added, “we have to separate things in relation to where they are happening. I would absolutely accept to have this particular work either in a museum, a gallery or even in my home. But in that case we are talking about the posting of an exhibit at the Greek consulate in New York.”

It is, as Gerapetritis mentioned, “about the hard core of the state and the public image of Greece abroad.”

“Contrary to a museum or a gallery, which are intended for the expression of art, the consulate, must necessarily carry the symbols and emblems intact. This is his main mission. And secondly, it must serve the Greeks of the diaspora, especially the expatriates.”

“Therefore,” he added, “it should have a character as neutral as possible. It’s not a gallery, it is not a space for expression.”

