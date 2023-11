Politics

BRUSSELS – Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, in a statement on Monday as he arrived for the EU Foreign Ministers’ Council meeting in Brussels, said that “human dignity and the loss of human lives do not have either colour or nationality,” referring to the situation in the Middle East.

“I underline how important it is for there to be a unanimous positions on the EU’s part, to all together condemn the terrorism, the attack on October 7, which created this state of affairs,” he added.

Asked by the press about the evacuation of Greeks from the area, Gerapetritis replied that “we concluded the round of transfers on Sunday. The last seven persons of Greek descent or nationality have arrived safely in Egypt.”

(ANA/E. Zarkadoula)