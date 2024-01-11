Gerapetritis: Greece Actively Present in Efforts for a Sustainable Resolution in the ME

Politics

RIYADH – Greece is at the forefront of developments in diplomatic efforts to find a short-term solution to the greater Middle East issue, Foreign Affairs Minister George Gerapetritis said on Thursday, following the conclusion of his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Gerapetritis met in Riyadh with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, with whom they discussed international developments and the Middle East issue. “In this [latter] case, we had the opportunity to talk about next steps, to see the ways in which we can establish humanitarian help that must be provided in a consistent way, and to discuss the day after on the Middle East issue,” Gerapetritis said.

Regarding the issue, he said that the next contacts would be in Jordan and Egypt, two countries that are actively involved in diplomacy to resolve the issue. (A scheduled visit in Athens on Friday of the Palestinian foreign minister has been postponed, due to the extension of a summit between the Palestinian Authority, Jordan and Egypt at Aqaba.)

Greece, noted Gerapetritis, “will be present in developments in a creative way, so that we have both the needed humanitarian aid, which must be provided continually and be sustainable, and in addition begin talks on how to resolve the Middle East crisis in a sustainable way, based on the resolutions of the United Nations’ Security Council.”

It should be noted that the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan have been invited to attend the Foreign Affairs Council of the Council of the EU taking place in Brussels on January 22.