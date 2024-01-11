x

January 11, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

Politics

Gerapetritis: Greece Actively Present in Efforts for a Sustainable Resolution in the ME

January 11, 2024
By Athens News Agency
GERAPETRITIS_SAUDIARABIAFM
In Riyadh, FM George Gerapetritis held talks with Saudi Arabia FM, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. (Photo: X(Twitter)/@GreeceMFA)

RIYADH – Greece is at the forefront of developments in diplomatic efforts to find a short-term solution to the greater Middle East issue, Foreign Affairs Minister George Gerapetritis said on Thursday, following the conclusion of his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Gerapetritis met in Riyadh with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, with whom they discussed international developments and the Middle East issue. “In this [latter] case, we had the opportunity to talk about next steps, to see the ways in which we can establish humanitarian help that must be provided in a consistent way, and to discuss the day after on the Middle East issue,” Gerapetritis said.

Regarding the issue, he said that the next contacts would be in Jordan and Egypt, two countries that are actively involved in diplomacy to resolve the issue. (A scheduled visit in Athens on Friday of the Palestinian foreign minister has been postponed, due to the extension of a summit between the Palestinian Authority, Jordan and Egypt at Aqaba.)

Greece, noted Gerapetritis, “will be present in developments in a creative way, so that we have both the needed humanitarian aid, which must be provided continually and be sustainable, and in addition begin talks on how to resolve the Middle East crisis in a sustainable way, based on the resolutions of the United Nations’ Security Council.”

It should be noted that the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan have been invited to attend the Foreign Affairs Council of the Council of the EU taking place in Brussels on January 22.

RELATED

Society
Foreign National Found Dead at Piraeus Port

ATHENS - A foreign national was found dead at the area of Gate 1 at Piraeus port early on Thursday.

Society
Greece Wants to be First Destination Thought on Minds of Tourists in 2024
Politics
Mitsotakis: Sport Unites, Sport Is Not Divisive

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Sprawling Storm Wallops US with Tornado Reports, Damage and Heavy Snow, Closing Roads and Schools

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A sprawling storm hit the South with tornado warnings and high winds that blew roofs off homes, flipped over campers and tossed about furniture in Florida on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON — An ancient species of great ape was likely driven to extinction hundreds of thousands of years ago when climate change put their favorite fruits out of reach during dry seasons, scientists reported Wednesday.

Prescriptions for ADHD treatments surged among adults during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping to fuel lingering shortages that frustrate parents and doctors.

NEW YORK — Bud Harrelson, the scrappy and sure-handed shortstop who fought Pete Rose on the field during a playoff game and helped the New York Mets win an astonishing championship, died early Thursday morning.

The rapper G Herbo could face just over a year in jail after pleading guilty to his role in a scheme that used stolen credit card information to pay for an opulent lifestyle including private jets and designer puppies.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.