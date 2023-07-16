x

July 16, 2023

Gerapetritis: Continuation of the Calmness in the Aegean Constitutes by itself a Situation Mutually Beneficial

July 16, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Cyprus Greece
The Foreign Minister of Greece, Giorgos Gerapetritis, addresses the media during a joint press conference with his counterpart from Cyprus, Constantinos Kombos, at the foreign ministry in Nicosia, Cyprus, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

ATHENS – Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis send the message that the reduction of the tension currently existing in the Aegean is a necessary condition in order for the new start in the Greek-Turkish relations to bear fruit, in an interview with Kathimerini newspaper on Sunday. “The continuation of the calmness constitutes by itself a situation mutually beneficial, a great achievement. The climate of contradiction that prevailed for a long time in the past was extremely damaging for both countries as well as for the stability in the region. The duty of the Foreign Ministers of Greece and Turkiye is to explore the possibilities towards the establishment and even development of this good climate, of the promotion of the road map and the development of multilateral relations of bilateral cooperation, he said.

“The good relations will pave the way for substantial discussions, we are not there yet but with strong political mandate and our significant national capital, I believe that the time has come to face the wounds of the past and the challenges of the future” Gerapetritis added.

He also expressed the Greek government’s volition for a climate of cooperation and dialogue (with Turkiye) underlining that he is looking forward to the building of a reliable and stable relation with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan with whom he has already made the first steps for a direct substantial communication channel.

He referred to the Greek-US relations noting that they are at their best phase ever while he made special reference to the Cyprus issue noting that “For Greece the reaching of a sustainable, operational and mutually acceptable solution for the Cyprus issue is a top priority for the Greek foreign policy”.

On Albania, he underlined that it is obvious that its European course is linked with the need to comply with the institutional rules of the rule of law while referring to the arrest and detention of the elected mayor of Himare Fredi Beleri, clarified that it is not only a thorn in Greece-Albania’s bilateral relations but also a test for the rule of law in the neighbouring country.

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

