Georgios Stavroulakis, Greek-American Real Estate Agent, Passed Away

NEW YORK – George Stavroulakis, the well-known Greek-American realtor, passed away at the age of 89 in his beloved Crete. Stavroulakis was the founder of the real estate agency Neon Realty and was one of the most well-known and reliable Greek entrepreneurs in the field, with over five decades of activity, serving clients from all walks of life.

A child from a poor family, Stavroulakis, who grew up in a peaceful environment full of love and faith in life, continued to believe until the last moment that “only through hard work and determination can one move forward.” From the village of Roustika in Crete, where he hailed from, he decided to embark on the great journey to America. He suddenly found himself in Astoria with the goal of making $5,000, which at that time, around 1960, was a great dream for a man from Greece.

Beloved relatives took him in at first, but as a discreet and restless nature, he preferred to live on his own after a short period in a room he rented. As previously mentioned in a feature by the National Herald, he started working in restaurants while attending a school for computer programmers, which helped him secure a job at a bank. In his quest for self-discovery, he left the bank and jumped into a series of similar jobs, which helped him develop his entrepreneurial spirit. In 1977 he established Neon Realty.

“For me, Greeks are the best ethnic group in the world, despite having some flaws. Crete is my homeland and they cannot take it away from me, nor my religion,” he had stated in an earlier interview. Stavroulakis closely monitored and was a master of the real estate market, emphasizing that the investment he once made in a building in Astoria turned out to be one of the most farsighted moves in his life. “All wooden houses will be demolished and new ones will be built. Astoria will only get better. It is important to invest in Astoria today because you will reap the rewards tomorrow. Now the prices are very high, but the economy will improve. In 1987, I bought a twelve-family house in Long Island City with $350,000 in loans from a lawyer friend. In 2018, they asked me for $5,000,000 to buy it, but I didn’t give it, because I have children and grandchildren,” he said.

The National Herald expresses its heartfelt condolences to the family of George Stavroulakis.