Georgiadis: Greek Economy’s Performance beyond Expectations

Economy

ATHENS – Greece is currently going through a period of peak performance in tourism, investments and exports, which are at their best levels of all time, Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis speaking to ANT1 TV on Monday. “The Greek economy is going extremely well, beyond expectations and these things have not happened by accident,” he said.

He underlined that fuel prices have dropped in step with international rates, while those who predicted that oil prices would approach 3 euros per litre were proved wrong.

On the increases in the electricity rates as of September, Georgiadis said that the government will be present in the new environment formed in electricity rates. “The good course of the economy creates more fiscal space to support more citizens. The increases in electricity force the government to change priorities in the measures for the support of the citizens.