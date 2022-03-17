x

March 17, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 45ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Special Insert: Investments & Real Estate in Greece

Georgiadis: Diaspora Greeks Should Invest in Greece Not Only for Patriotism, But Also to Make a Profit

March 17, 2022
By Vasilis Koutsilas
Adonis_Geo2
Minister of Development and Investment Adonis Georgiadis.

ATHENS – Minister of Development and Investment Adonis Georgiadis expressed his optimism that the investment climate in Greece will continue to improve rapidly, despite the difficult times. In an interview with The National Herald he revealed that his expectations are that Greece remains stable in the top ten countries for direct investment for the coming years, and referring to the Greek Diaspora he noted that he does not want them to invest in their homeland only out of patriotism but because they will make a profit.

TNH: What are the factors that have changed (as is generally acknowledged) and improved the investment climate in Greece lately and in fact in the midst of unfavorable conditions, including the pandemic?

Adonis Georgiadis: I believe that the greatest success of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is that he has changed the image of the country abroad. Greece had the image of a country that if you go there, you will get bogged down. In these two-and-a half-years, the exact opposite has happened. Greece is the country that if you go there, you will have an edge and you will be able to do what you want to do.

This was done through a series of initiatives of the Prime Minister himself, at the highest level and a series of bills that we crafted here at the Ministry of Development, and other co-responsible ministries which greatly facilitate the lives of investors.

Greece has always had potential, but we did not use it. Now we have decided to use it.

TNH: Despite all kinds of problems (pandemic, inflation, etc.) that will apparently continue bothering us in 2022 are you optimistic about the course of foreign investment in Greece?

AG: Foreign investment in Greece in 2022 and 2023 will set a record. I have no doubt. I only take as an extreme scenario a possible war of unforeseen proportions, which I do not even want to think about.

In any other case, with things developing normally, the sectors of renewable energy sources, real estate, tourism, industrial production and R&D, are areas in which Greece will have great growth in the coming years.

And the high prices of energy for our energy transition to renewable sources serve us well – they do not harm us.

TNH: Will we continue to see investments from world giants coming to Greece?

AG: When I took over the responsibility of the Ministry of Development and Investment, if in my first interview I said that before I left Pfizer, CISCO, Microsoft, Digital Realty, Amazon Web Services, META Facebook, and Blackstone would have come to Greece and many others, I think you would have considered me overly optimistic. And yet this has already happened.

I assure you that it will continue to happen in the coming years, because now that the image of Greece has changed, one investor is following the other.

TNH: What message would you send to the Greeks living abroad who want to invest in Greece?

AG: I have never seen the Greek Diaspora differently from all other investors. I love them, and I do not differentiate them from us. Besides, I was also the Chairman of the Committee on Greeks Abroad for many years.

But I always believed that we cannot expect someone to invest money just out of patriotism. The investor must invest money where he thinks he will make a profit.

The improvement of the business climate that has led all these giants that I mentioned earlier to come to Greece, obviously cannot leave the Greek Diaspora indifferent, who among other things have a great love for the homeland. So we invite them to come and invest. Now is the time.

TNH: What are the biggest challenges you are currently facing in the ministry? What are your expectations for investing in Greece, at least for the foreseeable future?

AG: My expectations for investments in Greece are to remain firmly in the top ten countries in the attraction of foreign direct investment, as Ernst & Young recorded for the first time in our history. If we manage to maintain it for three, four, five years, the image of the country will change.

This is what I want to do. That is why I work hard with my colleagues, Nikos Papathanasis, Yiannis Tsakiris, Christos Dimas and the entire team of the Ministry of Development. We have already achieved a great deal, but we want to achieve many more of our goals.

RELATED

Special Insert: Investments & Real Estate in Greece
When Diplomacy Serves the Economy and Investment

ATHENS – For about two and a half years now, the current Greek government – still near the beginning of its term – has officially incorporated economic diplomacy into its arsenal for the general economic development of the country, and this move seems to have already begun to bear fruit, even creating a great deal of hope for the future.

Special Insert: Investments & Real Estate in Greece
SNFCC: Five Years as a Cultural Gem and Human Capital Magnet

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Space Telescope’s Image of Star Gets Photobombed by Galaxies

NASA's new space telescope has gazed into the distant universe and shown perfect vision: a spiky image of a faraway star photobombed by thousands of ancient galaxies.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings