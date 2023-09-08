x

September 8, 2023

Georgia Special Grand Jury Recommended Charges Against Sen. Graham, 2 Ex-Senators, Michael Flynn

By Associated Press
Lindsey Graham
FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Ranking Member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a hearing to examine Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and related surveillance authorities, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — A special grand jury seated to help an investigation by the Georgia prosecutor who ultimately indicted former President Donald Trump and 18 others had recommended charging 39 people, including South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, two former senators from Georgia and Michael Flynn. The special grand jury's report was released Friday. Part of the report was released in February, but a judge said at the time that any parts recommending charges against specific people would not immediately be disclosed. But after 19 people were indicted last month on charges associated with efforts to overturn the 2020 election, the judge said the report could be released.

Story Body
ATLANTA (AP) — A report released on Friday revealed that a special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results recommended indictments against a much larger group than Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis ultimately charged, including one current and two former U.S. senators.

The nine-page report showed jurors recommended charges against 39 number of people, compared to the 18 who were charged along with former President Donald Trump. The names of those not indicted included Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of Georgia, former U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue of Georgia and former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Parts of the report had been released in February, but a judge had delayed the release of any recommendations for specific charges against specific people until after last month’s indictment. While most of the intrigue in the inner workings of the case has diminished with the filing of charges, it is notable that the special grand jury recommended many people who were not actually indicted. They include Graham, former Georgia U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Graham did not immediately return messages seeking comment on Friday. A lawyer who has represented Flynn did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

FILE – Former national security adviser Michael Flynn speaks during a “rosary rally” on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Norwood, Ohio. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

The panel spent seven months hearing from some 75 witnesses before completing a report in December with recommendations for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on charges related to attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Willis had said she needed the panel’s subpoena power to compel the testimony of witnesses who might otherwise not have been willing to appear.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ordered the partial release of the report in February but declined to immediately release the panel’s recommendations on who should or should not be prosecuted. The judge said at the time that he wanted to protect people’s due process rights.

McBurney said in a new order filed Aug. 28 that the due process concerns were moot since a regular grand jury has indicted Trump and 18 other people under the state’s anti-racketeering law. All have pleaded not guilty.

Many of those indicted — including former New York mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows — are known to have testified before the special grand jury. Trump, the early front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was never called and did not appear before the panel.

The parts of the report previously released in February included its introduction and conclusion, as well as a section in which the grand jurors expressed concerns that one or more witnesses may have lied under oath and urged prosecutors to seek charges for perjury. The panel’s foreperson had said in news interviews that the special grand jurors had recommended that numerous people be indicted.


By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press

