SPORTS

Georgia and Florida State to Face Off for the First Time in Nearly 21 Years at Orange Bowl

December 29, 2023
By Associated Press
Orange Bowl Football
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, left, and Florida State head coach Mike Norvell answer questions during a press conference one day ahead of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game, in Dania Beach, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Georgia and Florida State will play in the Orange Bowl Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Line: Georgia by 19 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Georgia leads 6-4-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Florida State gets a chance to finish 14-0 and potentially lay claim to a split national championship, plus get the last word on those who said the team didn’t belong in the College Football Playoff. Georgia’s senior class would get a school-record 50th win if the Bulldogs prevail, and this would be the third consecutive season of 13 or more wins for the program.

KEY MATCHUP

Florida State’s offensive line against Georgia’s defensive front. The Seminoles’ depth chart has been decimated by injuries, opt-outs and players going into the transfer portal, but a decent amount of continuity exists on the offensive line. And since every offensive play starts there, it has to at least give the Seminoles some hope.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia: QB Carson Beck needs 262 passing yards for 4,000 this season, which would represent just even more momentum that he’ll carry into 2024. Beck’s decision to return for another season likely means he’ll start next fall near the top of the Heisman candidate list.

Florida State: QB Brock Glenn is making his second career start. He was in high school a year ago, spent most of this season as the Seminoles’ third-string quarterback and got thrust into action for the ACC title game after Jordan Travis’ broken leg and Tate Rodemaker’s concussion.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Orange Bowl is slated to be a national semifinal game next season, when the CFP field expands to 12 teams. The date for that game: Jan. 9, 2025. For the 2025 season, the Orange Bowl gets a national quarterfinal on Jan. 1, 2026, and then Hard Rock Stadium will play host to that season’s title game on Jan. 19, 2026. … Georgia is in a bowl for the 27th consecutive season. … Because of transfers, opt-outs and injuries, Florida State will be without players who were responsible for 97% of its passing yards, 88% of its rushing yards and 84% of its receptions this season. … The programs, with campuses about 275 miles apart, haven’t played each other since Jan. 1, 2003.

___

