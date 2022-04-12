Georgetown Launches Psaros Center with Transformative Gift from Michael Psaros Family

General News

WASHINGTON, DC – Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business announced on April 11 the launch of the Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy.

The center provides thought leadership that directly impacts global finance by advancing the dialogue around public and private markets, conducting unbiased research that impacts practice and policy, convening scholars, industry participants, and policymakers and cultivating students to become the next generation of globally minded, principled leaders.

More than a decade after providing seed capital to establish a financial markets and policy center at Georgetown McDonough, Michael G. (B’89) and Robin Psaros (Parents ’21) are committing $11 million to endow the newly renamed Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy into the preeminent destination for unbiased expertise at the intersection of finance and policy. This gift builds upon years of collaboration between Michael Psaros and his mentor Reena Aggarwal, Robert E. McDonough Professor of Finance and director of the Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy.

“My family is humbled to invest in the center at Georgetown, particularly during this time of profound global change,” said Michael Psaros, co-founder and managing partner of KPS Capital Partners, LP, a leading global private equity firm. “In doing so, we are privileged to give back to a country that has provided us with so many opportunities.”

As the financial services sector adapts to changes in financial markets, disruptive technology, environmental and social concerns, the Psaros Center will provide objective, research-driven guidance at the intersection of finance and policy.

“The Psaros Center will convene leaders across the private and public sectors and act as an intellectual honest broker, a facilitator, and an educator, and will become the primary destination for both practitioners, policy makers and journalists seeking unbiased expertise,” continued Psaros, who is a member of the Georgetown University Board of Directors and serves as co-vice chair of the Board of Advisors of the McDonough School of Business.

“Mike’s gift is going to be transformational in allowing the Center to fulfill its ambition and in enhancing Georgetown’s ability to provide thought leadership that directly impacts financial policy now, and in the future,” Aggarwal said. “The Center will provide expertise and research that will be helpful for both market practices and also policymaking. The financial sector has a direct impact on innovation, job creation, economic growth, and hence the global society.”

The Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy will host world-class conferences, bringing together market participants, policymakers, and leading academics to provide solutions for emerging challenges in global finance. Further, it will engage students seeking to use finance to strengthen global society.

“I cannot tell you how excited and grateful we are to announce the Psaros Center for Financial Markets and Policy,” Georgetown University President John J. DeGioia says. “This is an extraordinary moment for Georgetown, for our McDonough School of Business— but also for our nation— as we think about the kind of work, analysis, scholarship, and research that this new center will enable us to do.”

DeGioia continued, “Mike brings an extraordinary passion to everything that he does, especially his service to Georgetown. He has a vision for the work that we can accomplish and he helps us to bring that vision to life.”

The Psaros Center is part of a larger initiative at the McDonough School of Business to prepare students to lead in the fields of the future – which are found at the intersection of disciplines, such as business and policy. By conducting cutting-edge research, holding events that bring together practitioners from across industries, and by fulfilling Georgetown’s educational mission, the Psaros Center will be connecting people and ideas to find solutions to the world’s most complex issues.

“With this gift,” says Paul Almeida, dean and William R. Berkley Chair at Georgetown McDonough, “we will be on the path to be one of the best centers for global finance related to policy in the world. We are grateful to the Psaros family for this gift to achieve even more.”