George Psaros, Father of Noted Greek-American Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Michael Psaros, Is Mourned

BOSTON – George Psaros of Weirton, West Virginia, the beloved father of the noted businessman and philanthropist Michael Psaros, passed away early Monday morning, June 12.

He had been ill for the past few weeks and suddenly deteriorated, resulting in his death. Fortunately, Metropolitan Savas of Pittsburgh made it to the hospital where George Psaros had been admitted and prayed during the last moments of his life.

The deceased was a man of love, kindness, faith, and charity. His sons Michael and Harry, his daughters-in-law, and grandchildren made him very happy and he was proud of them.

Born of Greek immigrant parents from Asia Minor, Michael, who was known by the nickname ‘Michael the Barber’ and Maria Callou Psarou, George embraced the heritage, principles, and values of his parents, which he practiced throughout his life. In 1957 he graduated from high school and then studied electrical engineering at West Virginia University. He then received an MBA in Business Administration from Franciscan University in Steubenville, OH and served as an officer in the U.S. Army in Germany in the Intelligence Division.

On July 11, 1965, he married Mary Ann Loufakis and they lived happily ever after together for 57 years.

The deceased had great love, appreciation, and devotion for his wife Mary Ann. In her interview for the PERIODIKO magazine of our Greek-language National Herald, the Mother’s Day edition the weekend of May 12-13, 2018, she told the story of how she and George Psaros, met. “George and I grew up in the same community of All Saints. He went into the army and was sent to Germany in the intelligence field. When he returned to Weirton he found work as an electrical engineer at the Weirton Steel plant. At Christmas he needed a chaperone to attend a dinner, so that was our first date.”

They were married at All Saints Church on July 11, 1965. Mary Ann recalled that, “it was a beautiful warm but dry day. Our church had no air conditioning. My brother-in-law, Alexander Demataris, accompanied me to the church and ‘delivered me’ for the wedding. My father had died in 1963 of uremia and his absence from my wedding had filled my eyes with tears. Both of our families were present as well as our friends and teachers who were great influences in my life. I feel like George and I were meant to be together. Our union began in 1965 and has been going strong ever since. We were both very happy to start a new life together.”

He worked for 37 years at Weirton Steel where he played a leading role in saving the plant during a great fire. His electrical knowledge as an electrical engineer and his tireless efforts contributed to the rebuilding of the plant within six months, securing the future of the Weirton Steel plant and saving countless jobs. He retired with the rank of vice president. Following his retirement he was appointed as the Future of Iron Commissioner by the Governor of West Virginia.

He is survived by his beloved wife Mary Ann, sons Michael and Harry, grandchildren Alexandra, Leo, Gus, Marina, and Maximus, and his daughters-in-law Robin and Michelle.

The funeral will be performed by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America and Metropolitan Savas of Pittsburgh, and a special written message from Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew will be read.

The family of Antonis Diamataris and the entire staff of the National Herald express their most sincere condolences to Michael Psaros.