George Patrikis, Owner of Ditmars Flower Shop, Featured in New York Times

General News

NEW YORK – Greek-American George Patrikis, owner of Ditmars Flower Shop in Astoria, was featured in the New York Times on April 15 about the rise in the cost of a dozen red roses from $60 in 2019 to $72 today.

“George Patrikis, who owns the store, Ditmars Flower Shop, said he now pays $1.03 apiece for the roses, which come from Ecuador, one of the world’s top exporters,” the Times reported, adding that “in 2019, each one cost 60 cents. (They cost $2 in 2020.)”

“Once flowers reach his Astoria shop, he uses large vases for in-house storage,” the Times reported, noting that “each one now costs $15, compared with $9 before the pandemic. Glass vases from China for floral arrangements have doubled in price since 2019, to $2.”

“Three refrigerators keep the flowers cool,” the Times reported, adding that “maintenance costs up to $3,000 a year, compared with $600 pre-pandemic, partly because of higher coolant costs. Electricity is $2,500 a month, compared with $1,200 in 2019.”

“Arranging bouquets creates more expense,” the Times reported, noting that “ten stems of baby’s breath, white tufted flowers imported from Colombia, are now $8, up from $3. Lemon leaf, glossy greenery from Washington State, has risen to $8.50 per 20 stems from $4.”

“It’s all the ancillary expenses that are out of control,” Patrikis told the Times, adding that “a 2,100-foot roll of cellophane costs $45; it was $25 in 2019” and “a 1,000-sheet box of tissue paper is $30, compared with $10 before.”

“A florist’s work is labor intensive,” the Times reported, pointing out that Patrikis and his “eight employees cut, peel, design and deliver flowers daily” and “he said he paid his workers $25 an hour, up from $20 in 2019, as New York City’s cost of living rises.”

“To gather every last stem and ribbon, Patrikis is on the phone constantly, negotiating with 15 distributors to get the best deals,” the Times reported.

“If you don’t know how to buy from the wholesalers, the wholesalers are going to buy you,” he told the Times.

“Depending on a stem’s length, the size of the bloom and the nation of origin, a dozen roses in New York City can cost a customer from $10 from a street vendor to more than $120 from a high-end florist,” the Times reported, adding that “Patrikis prefers the Explorer variety of red roses, which he said tend to have larger blooms and stay fresh longer than some other varieties.”

“Sales in the flower industry, where same-day, local deliveries are common, shot up early during the pandemic,” the Times reported, noting that “so did the price of doing business, with rising fuel costs, a flower shortage and supply chain problems.”

“The elevated prices put pressure on longtime florists like Patrikis, whose shop was one of five on his block around 2010,” the Times reported, adding that “Ditmars Flower Shop is now the last one left.”

“We were never busier in our lifetime,” Patrikis, 37, told the Times when the shop reopened in time for Mother’s Day in 2020 following the early lockdowns of the pandemic. “We didn’t sleep for a week.”

“At Ditmars Flower Shop, Patrikis said, the profit margin has shrunk since the start of the pandemic, from 20 to 30 percent, down to 10 to 20 percent,” the Times reported, noting that “the shop might have sales of $150,000 to $300,000 a month.”

“He said higher sales volume had allowed him to make up the difference so far,” the Times reported, adding that “this year, he expects to sell more than 100,000 red roses, his most popular item, up from 70,000 in 2019” and “on Valentine’s Day, the busiest holiday, he sells 15,000 roses.”

“The Society of American Florists, a trade group, predicts that the number of flower shops in the country will drop to 11,000 by 2026, partly because of retirements and consolidation,” the Times reported, pointing out that “there were 11,600 in 2021.”

“In last year’s third quarter, there were 398 florists in New York City, down from 432 in the same period in 2019, according to James Parrott, a director with the Center for New York City Affairs at the New School,” the Times reported.

“Patrikis’s father, John, a Greek immigrant from the island of Nisyros, sold flowers in the subway and eventually opened his first flower shop in Astoria in 1983 before moving to the current 1,500-square-foot shop in 2008,” the Times reported, noting that “Patrikis said he felt obliged to stay in the family business.”

“Sales remain brisk, largely because he has a broad range of clients — weddings, funerals, Greek Orthodox churches,” the Times reported, adding that “still, he worries about consumer spending habits, now that most pandemic-era government benefits have dried up [but] he’s optimistic about his own future, though, because his family bought their building in 2003.”

“The only ones who are going to be left are the ones who own their buildings,” Patrikis told the Times.