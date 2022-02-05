x

February 5, 2022

George Papaeleas AHEPA Chapter 367 Welcomes Supreme Vice President

February 5, 2022
By The National Herald
AHEPA NY Jan30Meeting2
AHEPA George Papaeleas Chapter No. 367 of Washington Heights held its first Zoom chapter meeting of the New Year on January 30. Photo: Chris Pappis

NEW YORK – AHEPA George Papaeleas Chapter No. 367 of Washington Heights held its first Zoom chapter meeting of the New Year on January 30. Joining the meeting were Supreme Vice President Lou Atsaves, District 6 Lt. Governor Chris Pappis, District 6 Warden Michael Labatos, and the new presiding priest of the St. Spyridon community, Rev. Fr. Gregory Stamkopoulos, who is also a member of the Thessaloniki, Greece chapter.

The Supreme Vice President, a 35-year member of North Shore Chapter No. 94 in Chicago, related some of his personal history, AHEPA’s accomplishments, and the fact that 2022 will be a “centennial year” for AHEPA, the Archdiocese, and the Smyrna Catastrophe. Also attending the meeting were Chapter President George Chokos, VP and Membership Director George J. Patsalos, Alexander Patsalos, Konstadinos Ioannu, and Bill Georgiou, Esq. The chapter has added 13 new members to its roster and looks forward to increasing its membership and planning a centennial-related event.

Video

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week by Eraklis Diamataris

The National Herald’s Happenings of the Week as have been reported at the print and digital editions of TNH and presented by the TNH Editor Eraklis Diamataris.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

