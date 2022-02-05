George Papaeleas AHEPA Chapter 367 Welcomes Supreme Vice President

Associations

AHEPA George Papaeleas Chapter No. 367 of Washington Heights held its first Zoom chapter meeting of the New Year on January 30. Photo: Chris Pappis

NEW YORK – AHEPA George Papaeleas Chapter No. 367 of Washington Heights held its first Zoom chapter meeting of the New Year on January 30. Joining the meeting were Supreme Vice President Lou Atsaves, District 6 Lt. Governor Chris Pappis, District 6 Warden Michael Labatos, and the new presiding priest of the St. Spyridon community, Rev. Fr. Gregory Stamkopoulos, who is also a member of the Thessaloniki, Greece chapter.

The Supreme Vice President, a 35-year member of North Shore Chapter No. 94 in Chicago, related some of his personal history, AHEPA’s accomplishments, and the fact that 2022 will be a “centennial year” for AHEPA, the Archdiocese, and the Smyrna Catastrophe. Also attending the meeting were Chapter President George Chokos, VP and Membership Director George J. Patsalos, Alexander Patsalos, Konstadinos Ioannu, and Bill Georgiou, Esq. The chapter has added 13 new members to its roster and looks forward to increasing its membership and planning a centennial-related event.