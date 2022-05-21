George Papaeleas AHEPA Chapter 367 Celebrates AHEPA Sunday

Associations

George Papaeleas AHEPA Chapter 367 celebrated AHEPA Sunday on May 15, left to right: Chapter President George Chokos, AHEPA District 6 Governor Dean Moskos, District 6 Treasurer Peter Ragoussis, Fr. Gregory Stamkopoulos, Alex Patsalos, Manos Lampidis, and Chapter Vice President George Patsalos. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

NEW YORK – George Papaeleas AHEPA Chapter 367 of Washington Heights held a memorial service for deceased members of the chapter on May 15, which was AHEPA Sunday at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church. The chapter also sponsored the coffee hour with a Centennial Cake in honor of AHEPA’s 100th Anniversary.

Both District 6 Governor Dean Moskos and Chapter President George Chokos addressed the community, describing the history of the national organization and the local chapter. In addition, a virtual/in-person (hybrid) meeting was held after the presentation.

For nearly a century, the Order of AHEPA has promoted the ancient Hellenic ideals of education, philanthropy, civic responsibility, family and individual excellence through community service and volunteerism.