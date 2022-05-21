x

George Papaeleas AHEPA Chapter 367 Celebrates AHEPA Sunday

May 21, 2022
By The National Herald
AHEPA George Papaeleas event
George Papaeleas AHEPA Chapter 367 celebrated AHEPA Sunday on May 15, left to right: Chapter President George Chokos, AHEPA District 6 Governor Dean Moskos, District 6 Treasurer Peter Ragoussis, Fr. Gregory Stamkopoulos, Alex Patsalos, Manos Lampidis, and Chapter Vice President George Patsalos. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

NEW YORK – George Papaeleas AHEPA Chapter 367 of Washington Heights held a memorial service for deceased members of the chapter on May 15, which was AHEPA Sunday at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church. The chapter also sponsored the coffee hour with a Centennial Cake in honor of AHEPA’s 100th Anniversary.

Both District 6 Governor Dean Moskos and Chapter President George Chokos addressed the community, describing the history of the national organization and the local chapter. In addition, a virtual/in-person (hybrid) meeting was held after the presentation.

For nearly a century, the Order of AHEPA has promoted the ancient Hellenic ideals of education, philanthropy, civic responsibility, family and individual excellence through community service and volunteerism.

