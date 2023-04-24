x

April 24, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 68ºF

Breaking News

George M. Cantonis to Step Down as HCHC President

April 24, 2023
By TNH Staff
Mr-Cantonis-without-glasses_3-06237-1
George M. Cantonis. Photo: Courtesy of Hellenic College-Holy Cross

BOSTON – His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Chairman of the Board of Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology (HCHC), has with regret accepted the resignation of George M. Cantonis from the position of President of the institution effective August 31, 2023.

President Cantonis communicated his intention in a letter to His Eminence and to Fr. Jon Magoulias, Vice-Chair of HCHC’s Board, on April 21. The body of the letter follows:

Christ is Risen!

In this glorious season of our Lord’s Resurrection, I am grateful for His love and support in the ministry I have offered our beloved Church in America. It is with great regret, however, and with the guidance of my physicians, that I must submit my resignation as President of Hellenic College-Holy Cross (Hellenic College, Inc.) due to personal health reasons, effective August 31.

It has been a great honor to work with the good people at HCHC. The staff, faculty, and administration have greatly assisted in the accomplishments we have made. I am most grateful to the Board of Trustees that has been engaging and most supportive. We have received many generous contributions from faithful stewards and I am so grateful for their generosity. Getting to know the students, worshiping with them in the Chapel, and interacting with them regularly surpassed any expectations I may have had taking on the position of President. Particular thanks I must extend to you, Your Eminence, for your vision and leadership. We have formed a relationship based on trust and respect without which the progress we have made would not have been possible. We have come far in the last 3 1/2 years, but our focus must remain on the challenges of the future: building enrollment and the endowment, expanding our excellent faculty, furthering our outreach, and actualizing our vision of being the premier center of Christian Orthodox thought and seminarian training.

The future of our Faith during these challenging cultural and financial times is in many ways decided by the future of Hellenic College Holy Cross. We must all help in any way we can to secure that future. I assure you that I will remain fully engaged until my final day in order to ensure an orderly transition and maintain the positive momentum that has developed.

With deep respect and profound thanks for the opportunity to serve our Faith and Scholê,

George M. Cantonis

President

In response His Eminence said:

“It is with great sadness that I received a letter of resignation from Mr. George Cantonis from his position as President of Hellenic College-Holy Cross for reasons concerning his health. His resignation, which is to be effective at the end of August, is nonetheless lamentable as his leadership since taking up this post in December of 2019 has been exemplary and produced many fruits.

“During his tenure, the institution’s financial stability was reestablished by significantly decreasing its previously substantial debt. Likewise, academic vigor and institutional security were restored with its recent full reaccreditation by NECHE (New England Commission of Higher Education). Additionally, the vision of our beloved School was reinforced through new programs, centers, and institutes that have brought even greater visibility and acclaim to Hellenic College-Holy Cross.

“On behalf of the entire Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hellenic College-Holy Cross, I would like to extend my sincerest and most heartfelt thanks to George Cantonis for his exemplary work, his fervent dedication, and his unending love for Hellenic College-Holy Cross. Moreover, I would like to offer my personal thanks for his friendship and for our close and cordial collaboration which have helped to advance this most important institution of our Sacred Archdiocese. Finally, I offer prayers for George on behalf of our Archdiocese for his return to fullness of health.”

RELATED

Politics
Greek-American Eleni Kounalakis Running for Governor of California

Eleni Kounalakis, currently serving as the 50th lieutenant governor of California, has announced her candidacy in the 2026 elections to be the state’s first woman governor.

General News
Greektown Business Owner Reacts to Recent Violence, Vigil Held
United States
Maria Menounos and Husband Keven Undergaro Are Expecting a Baby Girl

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.