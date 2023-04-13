George Logothetis on Being Named Grand Marshal of NY Greek Independence Parade

United States

NEW YORK – The Parade Committee of the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York has named George M. Logothetis,Executive Chairman of Libra Group, Grand Marshal for New York’s Greek Independence Day Parade to be held on Sunday, April 30. As part of the weekend’s festivities, Logothetis will also deliver the keynote address at the Federation’s New York Hilton Anniversary Gala on Saturday, April 29.

“As a proud Greek-American, it is an honor to be named a Grand Marshal for New York’s Greek Independence Day Parade,” said Logothetis. “Today and every day, I am proud to celebrate my Hellenic roots and applaud the outstanding contributions to business, democracy, and culture that Greece and Greek-Americans continue to bring to the U.S. and beyond.”

Since 1938, the Greek Independence Day Parade in New York City has commemorated the Anniversary of the start of the Greek War of Independence on March 25th, 1821. The annual event, a celebration of Hellenic identity, culture, and achievements in the world, is organized and hosted by the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York – a non-profit organization committed to fostering an appreciation of Greek-American heritage and achievement.

This year’s Greek Independence festivities will also honor John Catsimatidis, Chairman and CEO of Red Apple Group and Parade Chairman Emeritus; Ernie Anastos, renowned TV news anchor and host of Positively Ernie on WABC-AM News Radio and 2010 Parade Grand Marshal; the Honorable George Tsunis, U.S. Ambassador to Greece and 2014 Parade Grand Marshal; and George Dalaras, internationally renowned musician and singer, as well as Past Parade Grand Marshal. Grand Marshals of the 2022 Greek Independence Day Parade included Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Congressman Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), and Olympic athlete and Gold medalist Fani Chalkia.

Last October, Logothetis delivered the keynote address, entitled ‘Courage Unseen’ at the 2022 OXI Day Courage Awards honoring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Iranian-American journalist and activist Masih Alinejad in Washington, DC at the U.S. Institute of Peace. In his remarks, Logothetis spoke proudly of Greece’s influence on global governance. Giving a direct nod to the U.S. Constitution, he noted: “What started in ancient Greece so many generations ago, was given the oxygen of rebirth in the USA nearly 250 years ago… To have designed [the U.S. Constitution] with such transcendent mastery, the architecture of human governance that still endures, still enables, still empowers. An institutional framework that despite endless challenges, still encourages human possibility.”

Video of the ‘Courage Unseen’ keynote address is available on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3Uv4AXU.

About George M. Logothetis

George M. Logothetis is the Executive Chairman of Libra Group, a privately-owned, global business group with assets and operations across nearly 60 countries. At the age of 19, Logothetis became CEO of his family’s company, Lomar Shipping, which had three vessels at that time. The shipping business was grown into a more modern and diversified 55-vessel fleet over 10 years, after which Logothetis founded Libra Group in 2003 at the age of 28.

Today, Libra Group includes 30 operating entities: 20 businesses predominately focused on aviation, energy, maritime, real estate, hospitality, and diversified industries, as well as 10 independently-run social initiatives that are part of Libra Philanthropies.

The Group’s social initiatives provide opportunity across the globe to support human potential. One of these initiatives is the Seleni Institute, a New York-based, independent non-profit maternal mental health institute founded by Logothetis and his wife Nitzia.

Logothetis is Co-Chairman of the Leadership Council of Concordia; a member of the Board of Directors of President Barack Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance; a member of the American Democracy Month Council’s Board of Directors; and an Advisory Board Member of the Genius 100 Foundation.

Libra Group is wholly owned by the Logothetis family and, as such, holds a deep commitment to family values. Logothetis was born in London, UK, where he resided until moving to New York in 2005. Today, Logothetis is a proud U.S. citizen.

About The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York

The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York is a non-profit organization in New York City committed to fostering an appreciation of Greek-American heritage and achievement. The Federation, through a broad range of philanthropic and cultural activities, provides opportunities for advancement to deserving Greek-American students through various scholarship and grant programs. The Federation organizes New York City’s annual Greek Independence Day Parade, which has celebrated Greek-American heritage on New York’s Fifth Avenue since 1938. The Greek Independence Day Parade is the largest celebration of Greek-American heritage and achievement in the world. The celebration is organized by the Federation’s Members on a strictly volunteer basis, donating their time and expertise to help create the Federation’s Annual Gala Dinner at the Hilton Hotel, the Greek flag-raising ceremony at Bowling Green, and the Greek Independence Day Parade on Fifth Avenue. The Federation is made up of over 200 Members Societies who are of Greek ancestry and are grateful for the opportunities their parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents found as immigrants to the United States. The Federation’s Members are proud of their heritage and their American citizenship.