George Karlaftis Celebrates Historic Second Super Bowl Win with the Greek Flag

SPORTS

The Kansas City Chiefs’ George Karlaftis, draped in the Greek flag, celebrated his team’s victory in Super Bowl LVIII with his family and girlfriend Kaia Harris. Photo: Facebook

LAS VEGAS – Last year, as the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII, the team’s rookie defensive end George Karlaftis made history, becoming the first Greek-born NFL player to win a Super Bowl. He made history again winning the Super Bowl on February 11 for a second time with the Chiefs in only his second year in the NFL.

Karlaftis, who was born in Athens, played at Purdue, where he was all-Big Ten, after having been a multi-sport star in his homeland, including playing water polo for the Greek national team. Karlaftis’ family moved to the United States when he was 13, after his father died suddenly of a heart attack on the island of Kos where he was to deliver a speech at an engineering conference in 2014, To Vima reported. Mathios ‘Matthew’ Karlaftis was a civil engineer and all-around athlete in Greece.

“We moved to be closer to my mom’s family and the support system that exists over here. It was probably something that was going to happen either way because there are more opportunities here. Life is a little easier in Indiana than in a big city like Athens,” he told The Mirror in a previous interview.

Following the Super Bowl LVIII win on Sunday, Karlaftis, draped in the Greek flag, celebrated with his family and girlfriend Kaia Harris. The Chiefs back-to-back Super Bowl wins are the first in nearly 20 years for any NFL team. The New England Patriots were the last team to win two in a row in 2005, eventually adding a third the next year for a three-peat.

Karlaftis started the game off well, as San Francisco opened the first quarter with an impressive drive, but wasted the opportunity to score when Christian McCaffrey fumbled at Kansas City’s 27-yard line. The Chief’s Leo Chenal knocked the ball out of McCaffrey’s hands, and fellow Chief Karlaftis recovered the ball.

Another pivotal moment was in the second half of the game when Karlaftis played a key role in halting the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive momentum. Alongside his teammate Justin Reid, Karlaftis sacked 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy on a crucial third down.

The Consulate General of Greece in Chicago’s post on Facebook which was reposted by the Greek Embassy in Washington, DC, read: “A Greek amongst this years Super Bowl champions? Most definitely! Twenty-two year-old George Karlaftis III, defensive end of Kansas City Chiefs, is a back-to-back NFL Super Bowl champ. Karlaftis’ Greek pride was displayed throughout the game with the Greek flag on the back of his helmet, but it didn’t stop there! Post game celebrations, the Greek flag made an appearance wrapped around George’s shoulders. Συγχαρητήρια Γιώργο (Congratulations George), we are proud of you and your love for Greece! #SuperBowlLVIII #KansasChiefs #Karlaftis #Champion.”

The Chiefs’ third Super Bowl championship in five years and fourth overall tied them with the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants for fifth on the NFL’s all-time leaderboard. The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots hold the top spot with six apiece, followed by the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys with five each.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.