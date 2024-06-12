x

June 12, 2024

George Karcazes is Mourned Nationwide by Family, Friends, Community

June 12, 2024
By The National Herald

George Demetrios Karcazes fell asleep in the Lord on June 6 in the presence of his wife and children, and surrounded by their love, devotion, and admiration. He is the loving husband of Roula Karcazes née Christos and father of Dimitri (Jena) Karcazes and Matina (Dean) Marks, beloved papou of Constantine and Miles Karcazes and George and Constantine Marks, dear son of the late Demetrios and Panagiota ‘Pitsa’ Karcazes, dear brother of the late Constantine ‘Connie’ Karcazes, and a fond cousin, uncle, and friend to many.
George’s life was marked with the achievements of a clear-eyed idealist, in his roles as a longtime Chicago attorney, bank builder, community and church leader, and indefatigable volunteer for a host of endeavors in which he believed.

George attended the University of Chicago High School, College, and Law School. Believing in the duty of citizenship, he joined the Air Force. In addition to practicing law, and influenced by his Orthodox Christian faith and Greek background, George’s spirit found an outlet through his involvement in a number of charitable and volunteer activities, including as a board member and president of the Hellenic Foundation, the Hellenic Professional Society of Illinois, and the Hellenic Bar Association of Illinois. He was one of the founders of the United Hellenic American Congress (UHAC) and on the editorial board of the Greek Star and was a longtime board member of PAWS Chicago.

George was a devout Christian, serving on the parish council at Saints Constantine and Helen Church, the church he grew up in, and later as president and long-term parish council member at Saints Peter and Paul Church. George was a dedicated founding member and president of the Orthodox Christian Laity (OCL) and worked tirelessly toward cooperation between lay people and clergy leaders in the governance of all Orthodox churches within a new American reality.

Visitation: Thursday, June 13, 4-8 PM at NH Scott & Hanekamp, 1240 Waukegan Rd, Glenview with a Trisagion service at 6 PM. Family and Friends will meet on Friday at Sts Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 11025 S Roberts Road, Palos Hills for visitation at 10:00 AM and Funeral Service at 10:30 AM. Internment Evergreen Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Orthodox Christian Laity, PO Box 6954, West Palm Beach, Florida 33405 would be appreciated. Arrangements by Memory Eternal Funeral Directors, Ltd. (847) 375-0095.

