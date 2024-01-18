George Andreas: I will Never Forget Him

Columnists

It has been 11 years since then – January 17, 2013 – but I remember exactly the time and place I was when they called me on my name day to tell me the sad news: Georgios had ‘left’ us (1938-2013).

He was seriously ill, but I hoped he would recover. I froze. George Andreas Andreopoulos, the incredibly intelligent, deeply cultured painter, loyal friend, successful entrepreneur, great philanthropist – and supporter of the ‘Ethnikos Kirikas’ with his advertisements, the former officer of Greece’s LOK (Mountain Raiders Unit), the Greek with the big heart and soul, is no longer with us. However, he lives as long as we live and remember him.

We met in the late 1980s. A mutual friend insisted that we should meet. So, I visited him with a colleague in Virginia, just outside Washington, DC, in Tysons Corner, to interview him at his company’s offices, the second-largest German car dealership in the United States: HBL.

He came and picked us up from the airport. From that point, we became close friends.

Thank you, ‘re Georgio’. I miss you!