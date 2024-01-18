x

January 18, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 24ºF

ATHENS 66ºF

You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In

Subscribe or Log In

Columnists

George Andreas: I will Never Forget Him

January 18, 2024
By Antonis H. Diamataris
George-Andreas-NYC-EK-OFFICE-1
The late George-Andreas Andreopoulos with Antonis H. Diamataris.

It has been 11 years since then – January 17, 2013 – but I remember exactly the time and place I was when they called me on my name day to tell me the sad news: Georgios had ‘left’ us (1938-2013).

He was seriously ill, but I hoped he would recover. I froze. George Andreas Andreopoulos, the incredibly intelligent, deeply cultured painter, loyal friend, successful entrepreneur, great philanthropist – and supporter of the ‘Ethnikos Kirikas’ with his advertisements, the former officer of Greece’s LOK (Mountain Raiders Unit), the Greek with the big heart and soul, is no longer with us. However, he lives as long as we live and remember him.
We met in the late 1980s. A mutual friend insisted that we should meet. So, I visited him with a colleague in Virginia, just outside Washington, DC, in Tysons Corner, to interview him at his company’s offices, the second-largest German car dealership in the United States: HBL.
He came and picked us up from the airport. From that point, we became close friends.
Thank you, ‘re Georgio’. I miss you!

RELATED

Editorial
Despite Condemnations and Walls, Immigrants Continue to Come in Record Numbers

They insult them, build walls, etc.

Editorial
Realities and Conclusions from the Iowa Caucuses
Letter to Editor
Letter to the Editor: For a Better Future

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

At Davos, Mitsotakis Touts Greece Green Energy Exporter for Europe

DAVOS - Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said his aim is to make Greece a source of green alternative and sustainable energy despite for now still using coal to generate electricity.

LONDON (AP) — The double health announcements from Britain's royal family — on Kate, the Princess of Wales' abdominal surgery and King Charles III's prostate treatment — have put a spotlight on the private lives of the U.

WASHINGTON, DC – The Congressional Hellenic Caucus led by Co-Chairs Reps.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The average long-term U.

Facts are – still – facts.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.