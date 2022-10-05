George Anderson Joins THI Board of Directors

Associations

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Initiative (THI) welcomed George Anderson to its Board of Directors in a news release dated October 4.

Founded in 2012, THI is a global non-profit organization that brings together Diaspora Greeks and Philhellenes to invest in Greece today through programs focused on economic development and crisis relief. Since its founding, THI has invested approximately $20 million in Greece and is the largest Greek Diaspora organization in the world.

Anderson is President and Founder of Anderson Benson Insurance & Risk Management, a privately held insurance brokerage and risk management firm with offices in Nashville, New York and Los Angeles. Anderson Benson is a coverholder for Lloyds of London specializing in entertainment and copyright infringement. Anderson also co-founded Align Risk Solutions, a privately held captive services company.

Anderson’s extensive civic and philanthropic service includes 13 years as a Board member of The Metropolitan Nashville Parks and Recreation with five years as Chair, four years on the Development Committee of the Frist Art Museum, ten years on the Board and Stewardship Committee of the Washington, DC-based Cultural Landscape Foundation, Chair of the Conservancy of the Parthenon and Centennial Park in Nashville, Tennessee, and as a member of the 2019 NFL Nashville Draft Host Committee.

Anderson’s mother was born in Karyes, Laconia, and his father’s parents were born in Stemnitsa, Arcadia. Active in the Greek-American community, he is a Trustee of Hellenic College – Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, an Archon of the Ecumenical Patriarchate – The Order of St. Andrew, a Member of Leadership 100, and a Founding Member the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Foundation.

George and Lee Ann, his wife of 36 years, reside in Nashville and have one son, James.

George Stamas, THI Board President, said: “As an insurance industry leader George Anderson brings a deep and broad perspective on economic development to THI and Greece, and we look forward to working with him.”

Andrew Liveris, THI Board Chairman, stated: “George Anderson is devoted to community, Hellenism, excellence, and philanthropy. We welcome George’s experience and vision and anticipate that he will be a significant member of our Board.”

George Anderson said: “I’m proud to join the THI mission, and to offer whatever I can to the land of my ancestors and my family.”

More information about THI is available online: www.thehellenicinitiative.org.

