George Anastasios Magos, Nisyros Native, Was 102

NEW YORK – George Anastasios Magos, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle, originally from the village of Nikia in Nisyros, passed away on November 20 at the age of 102.

Magos is survived by his loving children, Irene (Richard) Bravato, Anastasios, Mary (Dimitri) Theodorou, Emmanuel (Laurie), Nicholas and Nectaria Magos Chesnos, his beloved grandchildren, Foti Theodorou, Eleni Theodorou Tsontakis, Eleni Bravato Anastasakos, Pete Bravato, George Nico Magos, Alex Magos, Julianna Magos, George Magos, Anna Magos and Eleni Chesnos; and his cherished great-grandchildren, Maria Theodorou, Dimitri Theodorou, Chole Theodorou, Markella Theodorou, Malaine Trontakis, Yanni Tsontakis, and Eleni Tsontakis, as well as many nieces and nephews and the other relatives in the United States and in Greece.

The visitation will be held at Riverdale Funeral Home, 5044 Broadway in Manhattan, Friday, November 24, 5-9 PM.

The funeral service will be held at Saint Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, 124 Wadsworth Avenue in Manhattan, Saturday, November 25, 9:30 AM.

Interment will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, 50 Jackson Avenue in Hastings-on-Hudson, NY.

May his memory be eternal.

