Gentrification Seen Bringing End to Exarchia, Athens’ Rebellious Hangout

ATHENS – The chic in Greece’s capital prefer the glitzy Kolonaki neighborhood but the rebels have always gravitated toward nearby Exarchia, home to anarchists, a modern version of Beatniks and home to anti-establishment sentiments – now being gradually erased by tourists and construction of a new metro stop changing its face.

The work – during the rule of the New Democracy Conservative government that’s been an ideological enemy of the neighborhood’s predominantly leftist types – has seen critics complaining it’s a plan to rid the area of them.

In a feature, POLITICO’s Nektaria Stamoulini outlined the rising resentment that has seen sometimes raucous demonstrations against the station where workers are guarded by riot police and are behind 8-foot high steel fences.

What’s also upsetting the protesters is the removal of trees that have provided a green canopy and oasis in the middle of a concrete jungle of grimy buildings, many covered in graffiti against Capitalism and governments.

“Choosing the square as the location for the metro was a political decision,” said 36-year-old Niki, telling the news site that the subway stop will make it easier for tourists with rich foreigners who want to get residency permits and Greek passports buying up apartments and homes to make them short-term rentals.

“It is a complete alteration of the neighborhood’s character — which has always been radical, a place of fermentation and exchange of ideas from all parts of the society: students, workers and immigrants.”

Now, she said, it’s in danger of becoming “a Disneyland for tourists,” profane anti-government graffiti now side-by-side with that denouncing Airbnb and the displacement of long-term residents in favor of foreign arrivals.

Exarchia has been the place where people go to hear the Greek blues rebekito, urban music of the repressed, to sit in cafes where the

where the talk in the air is of discontent.

ONLY LEFT TURNS ALLOWED

It’s been, the report noted, the “historical center of radical leftwing politics, adored in equal measure by intellectual activists and scruffy late-night revelers,” now under attack.

“This isn’t the Greece of the Acropolis, barely a 40-minute stroll away, where swarms of moneyed vacationers go to get their fill of ancient culture. It’s even further from the glitzy Aegean islands with their pristine beaches and glam cocktail bars. Exarcheia, earthier, rowdier and far more chaotic, is just as much part of Greece’s soul,” said the piece.

This is where in 2008 there were two weeks of violent uprisings after 15-year-old Alexandros Grigoropoulos was shot dead by a special police officer during a demonstration, leading to firebombing and clashes with riot police.

Exarchia is also home to the Athens Polytechnic University where students 60 years ago began a revolution against a ruling military junta backed by the United States because it was an anti-communist repressive government.

When an economic and austerity crisis hit in 2010, Exarchia led the way for often violent protests – anarchists were blamed by some for a bank firebombing that killed three people, including a pregnant employee who died on a balcony waiting for firefighters blocked from arriving.

When refugees began arriving by the thousands in 2015, mostly from the Mideast, many settled in squats in the many abandoned buildings there, Neo-classical next to cement boxes.

The tumultuous rule of the anti-business then Radical Left SYRIZA from 2015-19 gave a breather to the denizens of Exarchia who supported it in large number, the neighborhood of coffee shops and tattoo parlors seeing a kindred spirit in power.

When New Democracy won in 2019, routing the Leftists then and again in 2023, some in Exarchia sensed the beginning of the end and fearing gentrification and catering to the rich and tourists would drive them out, rents spiking out of sight.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he would restore law and order and it was no secret that Exarchia was one of the targets of his Conservative government.

“Lawlessness and delinquency ends,” he said, although a plan to put campus police in place was set aside and there are still clashes in Exarchia between hooded Molotov Cocktail-tossing anarchists and heavily armored riot police.

THEY DON’T SEE TREES OF GREEN

“It is obvious the neighborhood is changing in a violent way,” said 40-year-old Nikos Papakostas, who has lived and worked there for years. “This is a vendetta that the PM started before the elections. Since then, he’s behaving punitively towards the locals,” he told POLITICO.

Outgoing Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyiannis – Mitsotakis’ nephew – supported the metro and beautification projects many in Exarchia didn’t want but he was defeated in recent elections by a center-left candidate, PASOK’s Haris Doukas.

Not everyone is opposed to the idea of making Exarchia more modern and appealing to people with money and cleaning it up, and getting rid of drug dealers and criminals who found a hiding place there.

Tourists mean money and that’s just fine with some businesses and Exarchia was rated by the site Time out was one of the 40 coolest neighborhoods on the planet for 2023, where people who live on the edge of the mainstream find a place.

“It seems like every day a new piece of scaffolding goes up. Protestors often attack them with paint or smash them up. Clashes between demonstrators and police, as well as detentions, have become commonplace,” said the report.

Papakostas said that, “The square is the only public, free space in the neighborhood and it is going to be destroyed,” and he, with other residents, has created a public assembly to organize protests and is taking legal action against the project. “This is our reference point,” he said.

The metal barriers and the riot police first moved into the square in August 2022, when many residents had escaped the heat of the city. Not much construction has taken place since but the tree-clearing resumed earlier this month.

Doukas, who takes over in January, called for the tree-cutting operations to stop immediately and expressed concern about the clashes. “An environmentally and people-friendly project like the metro should not become an object of conflict,” he said. “I want a metro, but I also want trees in Exarcheia,” he said.

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said, “The work will continue as planned,” he said, dismissing concerns as a “sudden ache for the trees,” the Metro company saying the trees would be replaced, despite worries they won’t. “Changes like this have already taken place in other European capitals years ago and the municipalities are now trying to reverse them,” said Papakostas. “What is happening in Exarceia, apart from catastrophic, is horribly primitive.”