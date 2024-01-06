x

January 6, 2024

Gennadius Library Presents Lecture with Dr. Yiorgo Topalidis, Jan. 9

January 6, 2024
By The National Herald
Lecture Ottoman No More
The Gennadius Library of the American School of Classical Studies at Athens presents the hybrid lecture Ottoman No More: ‘Oi Mikrasiatai Yper tōn Deinopathountōn Adelfōn tōn’ with Dr. Yiorgo Topalidis of Flagler College, January 9. Photo: Courtesy of the Gennadius Library of the American School of Classical Studies at Athens

ATHENS – The Gennadius Library of the American School of Classical Studies at Athens presents the hybrid lecture Ottoman No More: ‘Oi Mikrasiatai Yper tōn Deinopathountōn Adelfōn tōn’ with Dr. Yiorgo Topalidis of Flagler College, Tuesday, January 9, 7 PM Greece/ 12 PM EST at Cotsen Hall, 9 Anapiron Polemou Street in Athens, and online.

In the first three decades of the 20th century, American immigration authorities documented a number of migrants to the U.S. as Ottoman and Turkish nationals of the Greek race. The lecture brings to life the experiences of these Ottoman Greek migrants and highlights the uncertainty of their struggles for acceptance by the Greek-American and White American communities. Based on archival material and oral testimonies, the presentation of sociologist Dr. Yiorgo Topalidis discusses initiatives of cultural preservation and community-building in the U.S. context through the establishment of mutual aid organizations, and the relief aid sent by these Greek Ottoman nationals to their distressed fellow citizens in Asia Minor.

The lecture will be in English.

Register on Zoom: https://shorturl.at/MSV29.

Or watch on YouTube: https://shorturl.at/kqyAF.

About the speaker

Dr. Yiorgo Topalidis is a Visiting Lecturer in the Department of Behavioral Sciences at Flagler College. He received a doctorate in Sociology from the University of Florida in 2022 and holds the Modern Greek Studies Association’s John O. Iatrides Prize for Best Dissertation in English (2022-2025). Dr. Topalidis’ research interests are emigration from the Ottoman Empire to the U.S. and White identity construction, contestation, and transgenerational memory transfer. He is working on a manuscript exploring the social construction of Ottoman Greek migrant identity in an early-20th-century U.S. context as a case study for decoupling Whiteness from White supremacist Whiteness.

