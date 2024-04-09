Gen AI NYC – Legal and Business Roundtable Highlights Greek Innovators

General News

NEW YORK – The Gen AI NYC – Legal and Business Roundtable took place on April 3, as various leaders in tech gathered together to highlight the contributions of Greek innovators in Artificial Intelligence (AI). The evening covered a legal perspective, provided by law partners John Papaspanos, Margaret Welsh, and Richard Harper from Baker Botts, which provided invaluable insights into the legal impacts of AI for individuals and companies, navigating regulatory landscapes, and addressing ethical considerations.

From a business perspective, the second panel was moderated by Chris Donahoe, Executive Vice President and Head of AI Strategy at Edelman Smithfield. The esteemed panel included Haris Ioannou, AI Product Manager at Google, Sandy Papadimitriou, Deployment Strategist at Palantir, and Miltos Vratimos, Product Manager at Meta. The discussion delved into AI capabilities and applications, as well as future trends, sparking excitement about its transformative potential across industries.

The event was organized by Maria Psathas, Technology Consultant at Ernst & Young, and John Papaspanos, Partner at Baker Botts. Hosted by Baker Botts and supported by the Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce, the Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and Next Gen Greeks, the event brought together visionaries, thought leaders, and change-makers, celebrating Greek excellence in AI innovation.