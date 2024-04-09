x

April 9, 2024

Gen AI NYC – Legal and Business Roundtable Highlights Greek Innovators

April 9, 2024
By The National Herald
Screen Shot 2024-04-09 at 13.45.23
Left to right: John Papaspanos, Chris Donahoe, Haris Ioannou, Sandy Papadimitriou, and Miltos Vratimos. Photo: Courtesy of Maria Psathas

NEW YORK – The Gen AI NYC – Legal and Business Roundtable took place on April 3, as various leaders in tech gathered together to highlight the contributions of Greek innovators in Artificial Intelligence (AI). The evening covered a legal perspective, provided by law partners John Papaspanos, Margaret Welsh, and Richard Harper from Baker Botts, which provided invaluable insights into the legal impacts of AI for individuals and companies, navigating regulatory landscapes, and addressing ethical considerations.

From a business perspective, the second panel was moderated by Chris Donahoe, Executive Vice President and Head of AI Strategy at Edelman Smithfield. The esteemed panel included Haris Ioannou, AI Product Manager at Google, Sandy Papadimitriou, Deployment Strategist at Palantir, and Miltos Vratimos, Product Manager at Meta. The discussion delved into AI capabilities and applications, as well as future trends, sparking excitement about its transformative potential across industries.

Left to right: John Papaspanos, Maria Psathas, Chris Donahoe, Haris Ioannou, and Sandy Papadimitriou. Photo: Courtesy of Maria Psathas

The event was organized by Maria Psathas, Technology Consultant at Ernst & Young, and John Papaspanos, Partner at Baker Botts. Hosted by Baker Botts and supported by the Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce, the Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and Next Gen Greeks, the event brought together visionaries, thought leaders, and change-makers, celebrating Greek excellence in AI innovation.

Left to right: John Papaspanos, Margaret Welsh, and Richard Harper. Photo: Courtesy of Maria Psathas
Left to right: Chris Donahoe, Haris Ioannou, Sandy Papadimitriou, and Miltos Vratimos. Photo: Courtesy of Maria Psathas
Left to right: John Papaspanos, Maria Psathas, and Chris Donahoe. Photo: Courtesy of Maria Psathas

Mayor of Elliniko-Argyroupoli Marches in Philadelphia Parade (Vid)

PHILADELPHIA – Greek parades this year are graced with numerous officials from Greece, perhaps indicating a greater appreciation for the Greek-American community in light of the Diaspora’s new voting rights.

LOS ANGELES – In honor of National Poetry Month, the UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture presents ‘Love’s Labour and the Angelic Beloved: Voices from Cypriot Renaissance Poetry,’ a lecture by Irene Papadaki of the University of Cyprus with exclusive poetry readings by singer-songwriter Alkinoos Ioannidis on Saturday, April 13, 10 AM PST/ 1 PM EST/ 8 PM Greece and Cyprus, via Zoom.

ATHENS - As Greece is still struggling to improve its healthcare system, an agreementl was signed in Jerusalem  for cooperation with Israel to improve services in both countries, for five years, with an option for an automatic extension of five years.

ATHENS - The ruling New Democracy’s once runaway lead over the major opposition SYRIZA has taken a hit after the Leftists and other rivals have kept pecking away over a 2023 train tragedy and phone bugging.

ENGLEWOOD, NJ – Englewood Health announced that their 2024 Physician of the Year is Dr.

