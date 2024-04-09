Gen AI NYC – Legal and Business Roundtable Highlights Greek Innovators

Left to right: John Papaspanos, Chris Donahoe, Haris Ioannou, Sandy Papadimitriou, and Miltos Vratimos. Photo: Courtesy of Maria Psathas
NEW YORK – The Gen AI NYC – Legal and Business Roundtable took place on April 3, as various leaders in tech gathered together to highlight the contributions of Greek innovators in Artificial Intelligence (AI). The evening covered a legal perspective, provided by law partners John Papaspanos, Margaret Welsh, and Richard Harper from Baker Botts, which provided invaluable insights into the legal impacts of AI for individuals and companies, navigating regulatory landscapes, and addressing ethical considerations.
From a business perspective, the second panel was moderated by Chris Donahoe, Executive Vice President and Head of AI Strategy at Edelman Smithfield. The esteemed panel included Haris Ioannou, AI Product Manager at Google, Sandy Papadimitriou, Deployment Strategist at Palantir, and Miltos Vratimos, Product Manager at Meta. The discussion delved into AI capabilities and applications, as well as future trends, sparking excitement about its transformative potential across industries.
The event was organized by Maria Psathas, Technology Consultant at Ernst & Young, and John Papaspanos, Partner at Baker Botts. Hosted by Baker Botts and supported by the Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce, the Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and Next Gen Greeks, the event brought together visionaries, thought leaders, and change-makers, celebrating Greek excellence in AI innovation.
ASTORIA – The Hellenic Film Society (HFS) will present the award-winning film ‘1968’ which depicts the improbable victory of the Greek AEK basketball team over the Czechoslovakian team, Slavia of Prague, in one of the most epic basketball games of all time.
PHILADELPHIA – Greek parades this year are graced with numerous officials from Greece, perhaps indicating a greater appreciation for the Greek-American community in light of the Diaspora’s new voting rights.
LOS ANGELES – In honor of National Poetry Month, the UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture presents ‘Love’s Labour and the Angelic Beloved: Voices from Cypriot Renaissance Poetry,’ a lecture by Irene Papadaki of the University of Cyprus with exclusive poetry readings by singer-songwriter Alkinoos Ioannidis on Saturday, April 13, 10 AM PST/ 1 PM EST/ 8 PM Greece and Cyprus, via Zoom.
ATHENS - As Greece is still struggling to improve its healthcare system, an agreementl was signed in Jerusalem for cooperation with Israel to improve services in both countries, for five years, with an option for an automatic extension of five years.
ATHENS - The ruling New Democracy’s once runaway lead over the major opposition SYRIZA has taken a hit after the Leftists and other rivals have kept pecking away over a 2023 train tragedy and phone bugging.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In