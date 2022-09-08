Gear Education Launches to Bring Technology Proficiency to Schools in Cyprus

Sciences

NEW YORK – Gear Education, a new boutique firm specializing in education technology services, announced its official launch on September 7 as Cyprus’ first and only Google for Education partner. Gear Education works closely with schools to develop strategies for today’s changing needs by providing expert consultation and training on the use of technologies in education. The company’s expertise in implementing Google and Apple Education solutions differentiates itself island-wide.

Gear Education is dedicated to guiding, supporting, and inspiring educators to embrace technology as a transformative tool to educate and empower students from early childhood to higher education. “Integrating technology into the classroom should be enabling educators, not overwhelming them,” said Christina Shailas, Founder of Gear Education. “We often hear that the first step is changing the culture, which has proven true in our methodology. We focus on the educators – not just getting them comfortable with the tools, but bringing them into the process to understand the ‘why’ and value of these tools.”

With ten years of experience working as a technology integrationist, Christina Shailas has been integral to the successful implementation and development of education technology programs for over 3,000 educators and students in New York City and Limassol. With the launch of Gear Education, Shailas is determined to widen its impact and reach more schools. Implementing paperless solutions through 1-1 device programs, integrating 3D printers, laser cutters, and other innovation lab tools to enhance curriculum, and training educators to redefine teaching and learning using technology is a snippet of the day-to-day activities for the education technology firm.

Gear Education welcomes educational institutions ready to embrace technology and transform their teaching and learning processes. The company offers a range of services, including: Strategic planning and assessment; instructional and curriculum design; deployment and management solutions; professional learning and support; and authorized reselling of leading EdTech platforms.

Gear Education is an education technology firm based in Cyprus dedicated to providing technology solutions that work to empower teachers and students. For more information, please visit www.geareducation.com.

Christina Shailas is a first-generation Cypriot and Constantinople-Greek-American, born and raised in Queens, NY. She completed her bachelor’s degree at New York University and went on to complete her master’s degree at Columbia University. Shailas started her career as an educational technology integrationist in New York City a decade ago and moved to Cyprus in 2018 to join a private school in Limassol with the purpose of further developing the school’s educational technology program. Shailas recently launched Gear Education, a boutique firm specializing in education technology services, and with this is determined to transform more schools in Cyprus. She is the former President of the Cypriot Young Professionals (CYP) and currently serves as Cyprus Liaison for the Cyprus-U.S. Chamber of Commerce.