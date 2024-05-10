x

May 10, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 56ºF

ATHENS 61ºF

Culture

GCC Tribute to Songwriters Thanasis Papakonstantinou & Sokratis Malamas

May 10, 2024
By The National Herald
GCC Tribute Concert Papakonstantinou Malamas
The Greek Cultural Center presents a tribute concert to the great singer-songwriters Thanasis Papakonstantinou and Sokratis Malamas on May 18. Photo: Greek Cultural Center

ASTORIA – Prepare to be transported to the moving melodies of the great artists, Thanasis Papakonstantinou and Sokratis Malamas on Saturday, May 18, 8 PM, at the Greek Cultural Center, 26-80 30th Street in Astoria.

The tribute concert, titled ‘Stis Xaravges Xehniemai’ (‘At Dawn I Forget Myself’), promises to be an unforgettable evening full of passion, rhythm, and immortal songs that have captured our hearts and features Achilleas Akrivos on guitar, baglama, and vocals, George Papapostolou on guitar and vocals, Aristotelis Tsirigos on guitar and vocals, and Antonios Michael Tsirigos on viola.

Advance tickets are available online: https://shorturl.at/dnryS.

For reservations call: 718-726-7329 or email: [email protected].

Tickets at the door will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information is available on the GCC website: https://www.greekculturalcenter.org/.

RELATED

General News
Korakianitis Brothers Made Kalamazoo’s Failed Junglebird Greek Eatery

The Junglebird restaurant in Kalamazoo, Michigan had what it thought was a good idea - a Caribbean menu - but turned out it didn’t have any chefs from that region who knew how to make the dishes, relying mostly on Youtube recipes.

Events
The 52nd Oakland Greek Festival May 17-19
General News
MTA Hosts Open House for Skilled Tradespeople on May 11 in Brooklyn

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Scores of Starving and Sick Pelicans Are Found Along the California Coast

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Scores of sick and starving pelicans have been found in coastal California communities in recent weeks and many others have died.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Scores of sick and starving pelicans have been found in coastal California communities in recent weeks and many others have died.

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — A bus veered off a bridge in St.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will give Thibaut Courtois another chance to impress before deciding which of his goalkeepers will start the Champions League final.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine rushed reinforcements to its northeastern Kharkiv region to hold off a Russian attempt to breach local defenses, authorities said, a tactical switch in the war by Moscow that Ukrainian officials have been expecting for weeks.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.