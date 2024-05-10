GCC Tribute to Songwriters Thanasis Papakonstantinou & Sokratis Malamas

Culture

The Greek Cultural Center presents a tribute concert to the great singer-songwriters Thanasis Papakonstantinou and Sokratis Malamas on May 18. Photo: Greek Cultural Center

ASTORIA – Prepare to be transported to the moving melodies of the great artists, Thanasis Papakonstantinou and Sokratis Malamas on Saturday, May 18, 8 PM, at the Greek Cultural Center, 26-80 30th Street in Astoria.

The tribute concert, titled ‘Stis Xaravges Xehniemai’ (‘At Dawn I Forget Myself’), promises to be an unforgettable evening full of passion, rhythm, and immortal songs that have captured our hearts and features Achilleas Akrivos on guitar, baglama, and vocals, George Papapostolou on guitar and vocals, Aristotelis Tsirigos on guitar and vocals, and Antonios Michael Tsirigos on viola.

Advance tickets are available online: https://shorturl.at/dnryS.

For reservations call: 718-726-7329 or email: [email protected].

Tickets at the door will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

More information is available on the GCC website: https://www.greekculturalcenter.org/.