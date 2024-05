General News

ASTORIA – The Greek Cultural Center (GCC) in collaboration with Makaria Psilteli present ‘What Is Dance/Movement?’ on Friday, May 17, 7 PM, at the GCC, 26-80 30th Street in Astoria.

An Introduction to Dance/Movement Therapy with Lexie Thrash, CAT-LP, R-DMT, is the third presentation in a series on Creative Arts Therapies at the GCC. Thrash is a somatic and trauma-focused psychotherapist working with individuals and couples at Greenpoint Psychotherapy in Brooklyn, NY.

This presentation is free to the public and in English with Greek translation as needed.

More information is available by phone: 718-726-7329 or email: [email protected].

Visit the GCC website: https://www.greekculturalcenter.org.