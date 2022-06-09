x

June 9, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 72ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

International

Gattuso to Coach Valencia for Next 2 Seasons

June 9, 2022
By Associated Press
Gennaro Gattuso
FILE - Napoli's head coach Gennaro Gattuso gestures during a Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Napoli, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, March 14, 2021. Spanish club Valencia said Thursday, June 9, 2022, that Gattuso has agreed to take charge for the next two seasons. The 44-year-old Gattuso replaces José Bordalás who was fired despite having led Valencia to the Copa del Rey final. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

MADRID — Italian coach Gennaro Gattuso agreed to take charge of Spanish club Valencia on Thursday for the next two seasons.

The 44-year-old Gattuso replaced José Bordalás after he was fired last week despite having led Valencia to the Copa del Rey final in his single season in charge.

Gattuso is a former defensive midfielder who helped Italy win the 2006 World Cup and AC Milan win two Champions League titles. He has since had a coaching career in Italy, where he managed Milan and Napoli. His Napoli won the 2020 Italian Cup.

Gattuso arrives at a difficult time for the club based on Spain’s eastern coast.

Valencia finished ninth in the Spanish league last season. The firing of Bordalás came a day after the club removed president Anil Murthy from his post following the leak of private conversations that made the club’s leadership look bad.

Large sectors of Valencia’s fans are angry with Singaporean owner Peter Lim for selling off its best players in recent seasons. Its supporters are hoping team leaders Carlos Soler and Goncalo Guedes stay put this offseason.

 

 

RELATED

International
Matchday: Portugal Seeks Group Lead in Nations League

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Thursday: NATIONS LEAGUE Portugal can take sole possession of the Group 2 lead in the top tier of the Nations League with a home win against the Czech Republic.

International
FIBA Resists Paris Olympics Plan for Remote Basketball Venue
International
Real Madrid Extends Modric’s Contract, Keeps Midfield Intact

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

1 Dead, 8 Injured after Driver Hits Pedestrians in Berlin (Vid & Pics)

BERLIN — A man drove a car into pedestrians in a popular Berlin shopping district on Wednesday, killing at at least one person and injuring at least eight others, rescue services said.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings