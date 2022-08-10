Gant Travel Opts for Vindow to Streamline Hotel Sourcing and Contract Renewal Processes

Tourism

Gant Travel, an awarding-winning TMC serving the North American corporate sector, announces its selection of Vindow’s hotel sourcing technology platform to automate its corporate hotel rate process.

Part of the account management function of every travel management company (TMC) is assisting corporate customers in selecting and applying negotiated rates at key hotel properties. Recent articles in the trade press indicate a potential trend by travel managers to opt for a standard discount rate off the rack rate instead of conducting the often laborious process of negotiating with hotel properties. The former option supports the idea that the total cost of acquiring the negotiated contract can involve hours of coordination in the procurement process that negates the savings the discounted rate achieved.

“In our experience in the corporate mid-market, a hybrid approach towards hotel procurement is best. The negotiation process to acquire a corporate rate often beats a set discount off the rack rate if the process used to get the negotiated rate is simple. Over the past three months, we’ve seen how Vindow can significantly automate and streamline the hotel rate negotiation process, and that’s why we’ve selected them as the core technology to integrate into our account management process,” said Chad Seybold, Gant’s SVP of Strategic Partnerships.

“What Vindow brings to a company like Gant is the ability to apply a new level of automation to a very time-intensive process. Gant’s pilot test of our platform demonstrated that they can achieve a new level of productivity for their clients with far fewer labor hours. While we are confident in our platform, we were gratified by the results Gant achieved by integrating Vindow into their internal systems. Vindow’s flexible architecture, robust hotel database and intuitive user interface empowered terrific results for Gant,” says Vic Pynn, Vindow’s CEO and President.

Gant demonstrated that integration of Vindow into its systems automates a critical choke point in the account management process and provides immediate cost relief to the current “seller’s market” for the corporate hotel marketplace.

About Gant

Gant Travel is a digitally driven, data-centric travel management company that helps travelers enhance their travel experience while controlling the expense of business travel. Gant provides advanced technology, processes, and highly trained people to coordinate business travel and achieve the highest possible ROI from travel. Gant is the two-time winner of the Concur Innovation and earned multiple Call Center Weekly awards. Gant has also been named on the Inc 5000 list and earned the Best Workplace Institute certification. For more information on Gant, contact: Sales@gantravel.com or visit www.ganttravel.com.

About Vindow

Vindow, headquartered in Coral Gables, FL, offers the group travel industry with the only cloud-based SaaS platform that combines a centralized, full lifecycle management of the procurement process, from RFP generation through contract management, further empowered with intelligent market analytics. Vindow’s platform harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence, which significantly improves the entire sourcing lifecycle by bringing unprecedented levels of transparency, efficiency and insight to all transactional parties.

