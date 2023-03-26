GAEA Speaks to TNH on Re-Launching Its Online Presence to Bring You More Top Quality Products

Society

GAEA, based in Western Greece, was founded in 1995 and since that time has built a strong brand presence with its extra virgin olive oil and olives as well as its delicious traditional products. Named for Mother Earth from Greek mythology, the company shares the passion for good food and joy for life with the world through the authentic Greek cuisine and lifestyle. Also dedicated to protecting the environment, GAEA offers products that reach your table ethically with 100% natural ingredients, including handpicked olives from organically verified and committed farmers.

Harry Lalousis, Marketing and E-commerce Director at GAEA, spoke with The National Herald about the relaunch of its online presence to make the company’s high quality products even more readily available to consumers in the United States and around the world.

TNH: Tell us about the relaunch of the company’s online presence and what types of Gaea products will be available? (Note: FYI it is not an e-shop but rather a big online GAEA relaunch across many platforms online)

Harry Lalousis: GAEA has a presence of over 16 years in the USA and the online environment is one that easily provides GAEA lovers with the opportunity to access products that they would otherwise not be able to find due to the vast retailer scene in the USA. GAEA is a Greek Mediterranean brand that does not only produce exquisite extra virgin olive oil and olives, but a full list of traditional and tasty products. The one we are really excited about is the GAEA oxymelo; this is the Greek balsamic that the Ancient Minoans made and we have replicated the exact recipe found in Ancient Pytharia (clay barrels) on excavated Minoan sites. What is special about it though is that it is made with thyme honey that naturally thickens without the need of nasty ingredients. It is the only affordable balsamic, without preservatives and additives, so free from caramel coloring, sugar and silicone like most other products on the market.

TNH: Is the GAEA online presence geared towards certain markets?

HL: Our online presence is now on Amazon, Walmart Marketplace, iHerb, Fresh Direct and more. This is for the U.S., although you can also order from these platforms for delivery abroad.

TNH: Are there plans to expand the company’s reach even further?

HL: We plan to add more local online vendors and products as we go and as we see demand for them, you can sign up to our newsletter in order to receive updates, tasty recipes, Greek food news and more.

TNH: What should customers in the U.S. in particular know about Gaea’s e-presence and products?

HL: GAEA is not just a Greek brand with 100% natural and 100% Greek products, but it is a beacon of the Greek culture, lifestyle, and flavor; we believe that a healthy diet like the Mediterranean diet in combination with flair and joy for life is the ultimate combination to reach mental wellness. This is what the world needs, and we are here to help our consumers find their inner Greek, to feel like they do when they visit Greece in their very own home, wherever that may be.

More information is available online: https://gaeagreece.us.