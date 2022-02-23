x

February 23, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.13 USD

NYC 55ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Tourism

G’ Day Mite, Australian Tourists Can Now Come Back to Greece

February 23, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Sotiris Dimitropoulos)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/ Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

ATHENS – With most signs pointing to a banner year of tourists returning to Greece even during the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, that’s also expected to be vaccinated Australians locked in their own country by health measures.

They’ve been trapped on the island almost two years, since the Coronavirus crisis began in March 2020 but it’s eased enough for the government to let them out, and with Greece lessening measures for entry for some countries.

After meeting with Australian Ambassador Arthur Spyrou, Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said he was glad to hear the door was open for Australians to come back to Greece, especially with a big Diaspora there.

“Australia will lift travel restrictions on vaccinated citizens from February 21, which is expected to significantly increase Australian tourist flows to Greece in 2022,” Kikilias said, reported  SchengenVisaInfo.com.

He said they won’t have present a COVID-19 test on entering Greece although it wasn’t said if they need one to depart the country as some airlines require for boarding procedures.

Spyrou told the site that he, like Kikilias, sees Greece returning to the near-record levels of 2019 before international air travel was limited to almost a halt in 2020 and began picking up in 2021.

Spyrou pointed out that bookings’ figures show a big increase of Australian travelers planning to visit Greece and get off the island where they’ve been cooped up during the pandemic.

The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the number of Australian tourists had soared before the health crisis, with some 320,000 in 2017, a 70 percent jump over the previous year but didn’t estimate how many would come now.

Data from the Bank of Greece showed that the number of international arrivals increased by 96.8 percent from January-November 2021, compared to the same period in 2020, which was dire indeed.

Most of the increase came from Germans, whose numbers surged 95.2 percent, with 2.9 million of them coming to a favored destination, followed by 1.2 million French, a 148.6 percent jump.

RELATED

Tourism
Cultural Tourism Blossoms with Discover Greek Culture

ATHENS – Discover Greek Culture (DGC) provides travelers with immersive, cultural tourism experiences in Greece.

Tourism
Want to Make Money as a Top Airbnb Host? Avoid These 5 Guest Pet Peeves
Tourism
Australia Welcomes Back Tourists with Toy Koalas, Tim Tams

Top Stories

General News

FLUSHING, NY – Lambrini Xerakias, age 11, is in 6th grade at the William Spyropoulos Greek-American Day School of St.

Politics

NEW YORK – New York Mayor Eric Adams met with representatives of the Greek-American community at Gracie Mansion in Manhattan on February 15.

Society

ATHENS — Efstratia Mavrapidou, who was part of a trio of older Greek women who gained international attention at the height of Europe's most recent mass migration wave for helping refugees on the island of Lesbos, has died at age 96.

Politics

Church

Video

Mitsotakis: “We Condemn Russia’s Actions, Which Blatantly Violate Int’l Law”

ATHENS - "The recognition by Russia yesterday of the unilateral declaration of 'independence' by the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk is a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the Minsk agreements.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings