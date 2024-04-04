FWA Pre-Conference on Greece’s Economic Recovery and Investment Opportunities

Events

The Financial Women's Association Pre-Conference New York Reception was held at the Consulate General of Greece in New York on April 2. Photo by Eleni Sakellis

NEW YORK – The Consulate General of Greece in New York organized a pre-conference event in cooperation with the Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce on April 2 to promote the International Business Conference that has been organized by the Financial Women’s Association (FWA) set to take place in Athens and Santorini in May. The well-attended event featured a distinguished panel of speakers offering their insights into Greece’s economic recovery and investment opportunities as well as the effort to promote sustainable tourism in Greece.

Red Apple Group Senior Vice President and Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce (HACC) Executive Board member Eftihia Pylarinou-Piper served as moderator for the event and gave the opening remarks thanking the panelists and everyone for attending.

Consul General of Greece in New York Ambassador Dinos Konstantinou in his welcoming remarks noted what an honor it was to have the FWA event at the Consulate General pointing out the organization’s great impact bringing so many people together. He mentioned some of the American companies investing in Greece, including Microsoft, Pfizer, Amazon, and Netflix. Konstantinou also highlighted the two important, ongoing projects in Greece, the Ellinikon project to the south of Athens along the Athenian Riviera which “will be the largest sustainable urban regeneration project in Europe’s history” and Astypalaia, “one of the still-hidden gems of Greece, the small island in the south Aegean that will soon become the first smart, sustainable island with energy autonomy in the Mediterranean.”

FWA President Annette Stewart spoke about the goals and the activities of the association which was founded by “eight enterprising women who couldn’t get into the men’s organizations” and created their own. She noted that many past presidents of the FWA were present and thanked everyone for their presence. Stewart said that when she “got the gavel” she was told she had to introduce a country and “I thought about a country that resonates with me,” pointing out that her own rise through education and scholarships, being the first generation in her family to go to college, “I saw that as resilience and being able to work and accomplish things and I thought of Greece and the people and never giving up and being able to persevere all throughout history.”

“Greece just came out to me because of that story of resilience,” Stewart continued. “It’s a story that maybe a lot of us in this room have about resilience either changing careers or maybe looking for that next career or going through any trials and tribulations of their own, this is a story for you, it’s Greece, and that you have that opportunity as well to achieve.”

“So it was easy for me to choose this country and I think from that end it was also that impressive history the opportunity for us to see Athens, see Santorini and not just learn about the finance and economics of it but see the beauty and I can’t wait,” she said. “I have never been to Greece as well, nor has the FWA, and so that was also a great combination why I chose it… May 11-18, we’re all getting together.”

Stewart also introduced Anastasia Boukouvala, a Greek member of the FWA, to offer a greeting in Greek, noting that the agenda for the conference in Greece includes meetings with government ministers and officials and business leaders. Boukouvala hopes that everyone will take advantage of the opportunity to join them to exchange ideas, learn and evolve, celebrate Greece and have a wonderful time.

Stewart thanked everyone for attending and thanked Chef Maria Loi who was not present but provided the food for the event and would be joining the FWA conference in Greece. She also thanked the Consulate for hosting the event.

Greek Trade Office in NYC Trade Commissioner Nikolaos Thomopoulos presented an informative overview of the Greek economy highlighting the great strides in recent years and the optimism for the future.

James Christopoulos, Partner at CVC Capital Partners, spoke about the investment climate in Greece in his ‘Testimony from an Investor’s Prospective’ which noted a few of the key sectors that his own firm has invested in and the growth that continues.

Fay Georgousis of the Greek National Tourism Organization spoke about Greek Tourism focusing on sustainability after a video which showcased the reasons Greece is the top destination for travelers worldwide. Georgousis noted the remarkable efforts in Greece for sustainability. She pointed out that the Ionian island of Lefkada has launched the first sustainable sailing guide, Astypalaia the ‘smart’ island has implemented electric vehicles among its efforts towards zero emissions, Tilos has invested in energy transformation to be 100% energy self-sufficient through solar and wind power, and Paros is going plastic free. Georgousis also noted that the Greek government has implemented the Accessible Beaches project while Andros is working to protect the sea grass that is vital to the coasts and beaches. Piraeus is recycling plastic waste and fishing nets into fashion. The tiny island of Lipsi in the Dodecanese has banned all sunbeds and has installed solar lights with motion sensors and timers. In Folegandros, the women have spearheaded the effort to eliminate single-use plastics and in Trikala, technology is helping to monitor air pollution and reduce electricity usage with ‘smart’ sensor-activated streetlights.

Michael Gatzonis, Chairman and Founder of the NYATH Group, spoke about the Greek real estate market and investment opportunities, noting that “there’s no other place to be,” and urging anyone interested in real estate to reach out to him.

A Q&A session followed the presentation as the attendees expressed their appreciation for the informative event and everyone looked forward to their trip to Greece.

Mary Vaxevanidou, head of the Greek Public Diplomacy Office, thanked everyone for participating and wished everyone a wonderful time in Greece.